7 Things To Consider When Choosing The Best Home Loan For You

Having your own home is one of the most fulfilling things in adult life. But keep in mind that the road to getting there can be full of (financial) hurdles. So if you're wondering how you can choose the best among the many home loans Sydney, here are the most important things to consider.

Your goal. What kind of home are you trying to buy? How long do you want to pay? How much savings do you have to cover for your down payment (the higher it is, the lower the amount you need to borrow)? These are things that you need to answer so you can create a better plan for your mortgage payment.

How much you can afford to pay monthly. The point of home loans Sydney is to buy a house and make sure you can pay for it comfortably. However, it doesn’t mean that you should opt for the lowest amount possible just to avoid paying more every month. The lowest mortgage payment will also mean the highest interest rate and most likely higher monthly costs over time. So, instead of choosing the lowest payment, make sure it is within your budget so that you won’t have to struggle later on.

The type of mortgage loan you’ll get. Conventional mortgages aren’t backed by the government. Typically, it needs a 20% down payment. Conforming mortgage loans, on the other hand, are covered by the set loan threshold by the government. If you’re a first-time house buyer and you have low- to moderate-income, it’s best to avail of government-insured loans.

The length of your loan. Typically, mortgages are payable within 15 and 30 years. If you choose the latter, you’ll have a lower monthly payment. However, those who choose shorter loan periods tend to enjoy lower interest expenses.

The interest rate and how it affects your monthly payments. In Australia, the standard type of interest rate is an annual percentage rate (APR). The APR will tell you how much your loan will cost per year in total, which means it includes both the interest rate and any other fees you might have to pay. To work out how much your monthly repayments will be, simply use this formula: APR x (loan amount + deposit) ÷ 12 months.

Your lender. The interest rate will change depending on the lender, so make sure you check it before signing anything. This is also why it’s critical to request multiple quotes and compare from various lenders. Be careful when checking what’s included in their packages (e.g. Some offer a low interest rate but include high closing costs in the fees that they charge)

A pre-approval letter. This letter is proof that you have the capacity to pay off loans. If you secure this one, you can gain a significant advantage over other buyers who are also getting the same house.

