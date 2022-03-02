Tampa Bay based Cover Band available for venues, shows, gigs

Tempa, USA, 2022-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — The west coast of Florida is well known for its beaches and nightlife. Bands from all around fill nightclubs and venues with regional entertainment for all ages.

The Topcasters Band is such a group. A collection of five artists with a variety of musical tastes and backgrounds, Topcasters offer a variety of music that appeals to a wide audience.

The band is as varied in its lineup as it is in the music. Topcasters features artists from as far away as Holland and the U.K. with two coming from cities in the Northeast and Midwest. What brought them all together was the pleasant Florida weather and a combination of love of music and entertaining people.

Izzy Buholzer is lead guitar and vocals. He hails from Switzerland, has lived in the USA for over 30 year and recently moved to the Tampa Bay area. He has been playing live for over 30 years and now started the Topcasters with Bass player Bart Spronk and the rest is musical history.

“The Topcasters are dedicated to provide venues and events a professional feel-good music entertainment. We offer select modern and vintage Country, Blues, Pop, Rock mixed with Reggae and Funk,” said Buholzer.

Topcasters are available for gigs in metro Tampa and the surrounding counties, including Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough and Manatee County. More information, including biographies of band members and booking information, is on the website. Visit www.topcastersband.com for details.