Let’s RideBoom Delhi Rain or No Rain our rides price is the same

Delhi, India, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — RideBoom is a unique rideshare app with no peak or surge price and never keeps the customers in dark by auctioning their rides.

RideBoom is providing Delhi users a low-cost alternative for their daily travel needs compared to other services. Since then, the service has grown a tremendous amount.

RideBoom is very eager to make and keep high quality and safety standards in the app accessible to everyone. You can now use RB Eco or RB Bike for your daily commute on select routes across Delhi.

There is no peak or surge pricing just unique transparent pricing. RideBoom doesn’t have any surge or convenience fees like other rideshare apps which are charging more to the users and paying less to the drivers.

If you download the app from the app store you will get ride credits a bonus of 300 rupees and if they share their referral code with family and friends, they will get another 100 rupees of ride credits on each download which they can use against their next rides. These credits know as RB Coins.

There is another benefit for the users is they will get ride credits after the end of each ride with RideBoom. The users can use these ride credits for their next ride using any service with RideBoom. Users can rate their drivers, and at the end of the ride, and add comments against the ride experience.

The RideBoom drivers never ask the customer this question “Jaana Kahan Hai?” where you are going because they know that it does matter because they are getting paid well even for the shorter trips and they don’t have to cancel the job or request the customer to cancel it.

Most of the RideBoom drivers are very professional and always explain to the passengers the benefit of using RideBoom service because they are the real heroes of this taxi industry.

RideBoom always suggests the users get the fare estimate first before trying to book any ride, compare the ride price because the rides with RideBoom are the most affordable rides available around Delhi.

The most pocket-friendly ride, Let’s RideBoom.

RideBoom is the only app in the globe with gender selection for safer rides for female passengers there is no other on-demand rideshare providing this safety feature.

For more info visit the website www.rideboom.com/india

Download the RideBoom app from the app store or google play.

For all inquiries press@rideboom.com