Innomaint Awarded as a Best Maintenance Management Software in 2022 by Fixthephoto

Posted on 2022-03-08 by in Automotive, Software // 0 Comments

Chennai, India, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Innomaint has been awarded as a Best Maintenance Management Software in 2022 by Fixthephoto which has recently published an article that explains the Use of best Maintenance Management software to run the business smoothly and effectively. And also managers may use this software to handle issues more effectively. For example, they can calculate what is cheaper ‒ to repair a machine or to provide preventive maintenance. Plus, the software offers CMMS information for regulatory compliance confirmation.

Why Innomaint

Innomaint is the best cloud maintenance management software that monitors, measures and manages all the maintenance activities related to equipment, service technicians and execution of the workforce anywhere and anytime via web and mobile applications.

As Innomaint CMMS is packed with powerful, unique features, it can help better manage and optimize maintenance operations. It also helps reduce equipment maintenance and downtime costs while increasing productivity and asset / equipment life.

Due to Innomaint’s multiple useful features, it has earned many recognitions from B2B software listing sites such as Softwaresuggest, Goodfirms, Software world, Comparasoftware, Techimply, & etc.

3Zdo-btY2Xk50TPHhme0MqzBnpmv_Fi6TfqqrIIP

Benefits of Innomaint CMMS

InnoMaint helps to enhance daily operations, monitoring, measuring, and managing the maintenance of assets.

InnoMaint will help scan the equipment’s barcode or QR code and begin the diagnostic process. This prevents mechanism and device errors. The main goal is to reduce the possibility of downtime in the workflow by regularly checking that the equipment is working smoothly and correctly.

  • AMC Management
  • Move Management
  • Service Request Management
  • MultiLocation Management
  • Inventory Spare Parts
  • Energy Management
  • Maintenance Management
  • Attendance Management
  • OEE monitoring
  • Procurement Management
  • Asset Lifecycle Management
  • Asset Tracking with BLE/RFID/RTL
  • Interactive Asset Floor Plan
  • Fixed Asset Auditing

Conclusion

Business owner / facility owner / facility manager and are looking for a digital automation tool to maintain the business / organization / facility, reach Innomaint CAFM, the best facility management software that solves all the maintenance issues at an affordable price.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution