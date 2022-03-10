Victorville, CA, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Founded in 1989, the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation has donated millions to charities supporting healthcare and education – locally, nationally and globally. On a local level, millions of dollars have gone towards educational grants, scholarships and building libraries. National causes include supporting free community clinics and causes such as the March of Dimes. On a global level, the foundation supports Samaritan’s Purse by donating equipment used in clinics across poverty stricken regions around the world. The foundation also funds clean water initiatives, childhood vaccinations programs, educational grants, new medical clinics and medical missions to treat blindness with free cataract removal surgeries and pediatric congenital heart defects.

Scholarship Program

The scholarship program was created to reward students who have achieved academic excellence while being involved in school and community services. The program is open to all High Desert residents who are enrolled in an accredited program leading to a healthcare or medical-related career. The Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation has awarded more than $1,400,000 in scholarships since 1994.

2022 Scholarship Application

Submit your application and all supporting documents by 5:00 pm on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Download the application here.

Questions? Please contact Andrea Bell at 760-381-8913 or scholarships@ReddyFamilyFoundation.org.

2021 Virtual Scholarship Awards Ceremony

Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation Awards High Desert Students Scholarships for Careers in Healthcare

On Thursday, May 27, 81 outstanding High Desert students benefited from scholarships provided by the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation, located on the campus of Desert Valley Hospital. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 awards ceremony took place virtually with Daniela Gonzalez-Negrete, a nursing student at Victor Valley College, serving as one of the keynote speakers. From high school students entering universities to single mothers pursuing their dreams of healthcare service, each recipient has demonstrated academic excellence and a sincere commitment to service.

“This year’s scholarship recipients have amazing stories of hard work and perseverance,” said Sunitha Reddy, director of the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation. “Each individual was selected for their passion to put others first and a commitment to make lives and our community better. We are grateful for the opportunity to support their dreams and future in medicine.”

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted lives in so many ways. This year’s increase in scholarship applications by students ranging in ages from 17 to 57 is an indication that more people want to be of service to others through careers in healthcare. Founded in 1994 by long-time resident of the High Desert, Dr. Prem Reddy, Prime Healthcare chairman, president and CEO, the foundation has donated millions to various charities supporting health education, college scholarships, public healthcare education and free community clinics. To date, the foundation has awarded more than $1.4 million in academic scholarships to High Desert residents. [Read the 2021 press release]

Public Health Library

Library is temporarily closed until further notice.

Library is located at 16716 Bear Valley Road, Victorville, CA 92395.

Library hours: 8am-5pm, Monday through Friday.