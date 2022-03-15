Fact Sheet | Dr. Prem Reddy, Prime Healthcare Services

Ontario, CA, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Chino Valley Medical Center, a subsidiary of Prime Healthcare Services, is a 112-bed facility located in the heart of the Chino Valley. From the day we opened our doors in October of 1972, our focus has been to provide high-quality health care services to the communities we serve. The magnificent San Bernardino Mountains are just 25 miles away, and the vast Pacific Ocean is less than an hour’s drive. The freeway is close by and so are shopping and restaurants. Plus affordable housing is nearby in the communities of Chino, Ontario, and Pomona.

CVMC serves a diverse population and incorporates elements of urban, suburban, and rural medicine, offering a wide array of patient services. We have a bustling emergency department, 10 intensive care beds, full radiological and laboratory services; as well as a comprehensive operative suite with separate GI and pain facilities.

With approximately 7,000 admissions per year, CVMC maintains an occupancy level of greater than 60%, providing an ample patient base to support the training program. There are 300 physicians on staff, with 15% D.O.’s (Doctor of Osteopathy).

Renowned cardiologist and philanthropist, Prem Reddy, MD, FACC, FACP, is serving as the Chairman of the Board.

About Prime Healthcare

Founded in 2001, Prime Healthcare has emerged as one of the nation’s leading hospital systems. Prime Healthcare was founded by Dr. Prem Reddy, a physician with a mission to save hospitals, improve community healthcare and provide the very best care to patients.

Our philosophy is that all healthcare is local. Each of our hospitals serves the unique needs of their communities while providing exceptional care with the strength and support of Prime Healthcare. Through a physician-directed and patient-centered model, passionate dedication to quality, evidence-based best practices, operational efficiency, technology, and capital investment, our hospitals are recognized among the best in the nation. Prime Healthcare was recognized by Truven Health Analytics as a Top 10 and 15 Health System in the nation three times.