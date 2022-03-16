Rewards & Recognitions(R&R) Event 2022 – Inspiredge IT Solutions

London, UK, 2022-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — An employee reward and recognition(RnR) program encourages & recognizes the top talents of an organization for their achievements, and also inspires everyone to keep getting better and achieve greater goals.

Inspiredge IT Solutions is one of the top 500 tech companies in India offering the best-in-industry services. Our services include RPA, Technology Expense Management, Solutions Consulting, Technical Services, Digital Marketing, and many more. We have the best team of experts experienced in various verticals.

We conducted the RnR program in four quadrants to thank and reward everyone in the particular quarter for doing an amazing job. A little thanks can go a long way in motivating!

This year we conducted our virtual Q3 Rewards and Recognition Program in February 2022 for the countless efforts and relentless determination of our employees. We gave out certificates as a token of appreciation for their expertise.

Every team member has done a fantastic job to transform and grow the company. Thanks to all our AVPs, Managers, team leads who never fail to achieve goals & also guide everyone. We appreciate everyone’s efforts in taking us to a higher level, and by working together, we can achieve more. You are the reason for this glory and made us what we are today!

Thank you