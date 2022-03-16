Glapion, Golden, Grell, Harris, Templesmith Headline FAN EXPO Cleveland Lineup, April 29-May 1

Cleveland, USA, 2022-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — With comics, art, books and all things creative such integral parts of the convention experience, FAN EXPO Cleveland is proud to announce that Jonathan Glapion (“Batman,” “Dark Knights: Death Metal”), Michael Golden (legendary artist, “Batman,” “Daredevil”), Mike Grell (legendary artist, “Green Arrow,” “Superboy”), Tony Harris (“Starman,” Ex Machina”), Ben Templesmith (“Wormwood,” “30 Days of Night”), Peter Tomasi (“Detective Comics,” “Snipe & Slug”), Pat Broderick (legendary artist, “Micronauts,” “Legion of Super-Heroes”), Talent Caldwell (“The Mainstream”), Joe Corroney (illustrator, “Star Wars,” “Star Trek”), Ariel Diaz (illustrator, “Vampirella,” “G.I. Joe”) and Janet Gilbert (“Disney Adventures,” “Walt Disney’s Donald Duck”) are among the superstar creators scheduled to attend the event, April 29-May 1 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. The roster of creators represent dozens of comics franchises across many genres and decades. Tickets for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpocleveland/buy-tickets/.

Artist Alley at the event will also feature numerous other talented artists and creators, including Michael T. Gilbert (“Mr. Monster,” “Alter Ego Magazine”), Bo Hampton (“3 Devils,” “Tarzan”), Matt Horak (“Spider-Man and Deadpool”), Howard Mackie (legendary writer, “Ghost Rider,” “Spider-Man”), Dan Parent (“Archie”), Alex Saviuk (legendary artist, “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Web of Spider-Man”), Gavin Smith (“Star Trek: The Mirror War”), Arthur Suydam (Zombie King, “Marvel Zombies”), Joe Wos (“MazeToons”) and many more. The full list of featured creators can be viewed at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpocleveland/comic-creators/.

They join a guest list that includes a standout celebrity field led by William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, Suicide Squad), a Clerks cast reunion that includes writer/director Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson, the “Sons of Anarchy” trio of Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst and Ron Perlman, and fan favorites Katee Sackhoff (“The Mandalorian,” “Battlestar Galactica”), John de Lancie (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Stargate: SG1”) and Mark Sheppard (“Supernatural,” “Battlestar Galactica”). Additional celebrities, creators, featured exhibitors and other guests will be announced in advance of the event.

FAN EXPO Cleveland, which was produced as Wizard World Cleveland from 2015-2020, brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, kids zones and more. FAN EXPO Cleveland will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World Cleveland with even more all weekend, from the most popular celebrity guests to more and higher-profile creators, expanded programming offerings and a bolstered exhibitor floor with something for everyone.

FAN EXPO Cleveland will follow official government and local authority guidance as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. For more information on the health and safety measures in place, please visit fanexpocleveland.com.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest schedule of events is available at the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.