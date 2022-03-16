Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Is Expected To Progress At A CAGR Of 5%

Posted on 2022-03-16 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global industrial silica sand market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years.

The composition and texture of industrial silica sand is suitable for various industrial applications. It is known to be used as a primary structural component in a wide variety of building and construction projects. It is an essential raw material in glass products to provide strength, color, clarity, and other physical properties to the glass.

Glass, a key application area of industrial silica sand, has been one of the most versatile modern materials. Modern scientific techniques and advanced technologies have enabled manufacturers to advance their knowledge and command of glass at a significant rate.

Growing investments from different global construction players and escalating technological advancements in the construction industry are projected to offer lucrative opportunities for industrial silica sand manufacturers over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global industrial silica sand market to top US$ 15 Bn by 2031.
  • Sodium silicate projected to reach around US$ 9 Bn by 2031.
  • Potassium silicate projected to record above 4% CAGR over the decade.
  • Market in China to record 3% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.
  • North America is the most lucrative region and will generate over 50% revenue by 2031.
  • Market in Germany projected to expand at above 4% CAGR through 2031.

“Increasing industrial activities in major countries and growing efforts to strengthen infrastructure have propelled demand for industrial silica sand,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Major enterprises in this market are executing many strategies to sustain in this competitive atmosphere. They are increasing investments in research activities and product enhancement. Due to the presence of a remarkable number of regional players, the competitive landscape of the market for industrial silica sand is highly intense.

Many vendors are engaged in the market are focused on maintaining their leading position. To achieve this motive, they are using various strategies including mergers and acquisitions.

This aside, numerous players are increasing efforts to strengthen their production capabilities. All these activities are helping in the expansion of the global industrial silica sand industry.

  • In 2019, Hi-Crush Inc. acquired Proppant Logistics to enhance its supply chain capabilities and build up operations in new basins.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the industrial silica sand market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (sodium silicate and potassium silicate), particle size (<40 mesh, 40-100 mesh, and >100 mesh), and application (metal casting, hydraulic fracturing, construction additives, filter media, building & construction, glass industry, and foundry), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Industrial Silica Sand Market Report Scope

Attribute Details
Market size value in 2020 USD 11 Billion
Market forecast value in 2031 USD 15 Billion
Growth Rate CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2031
Forecast Period 2021-2031
Historical Data Available for 2016-2020
Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume
Key Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA
Key Countries Covered
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • GCC
  • South Africa
Key Market Segments Covered
  • Type
  • Particle Size
  • Application
  • Region
Key Companies Profiled
  • Unimin Corporation
  • Fairmount Minerals
  • U.S. Silica
  • Emerge Energy Services LP
  • Badger Mining Corporation
  • Hi-Crush Partners
  • Preferred Sands
  • Premier Silica
  • Pattison Sand
  • Sibelco
  • Quarzwerke Group
  • Aggregate Industries
  • SAMIN
  • Strobel Quarzsand GmbH
  • Brogardsand
Key Segments Covered in Industrial Silica Sand Industry Research

  • Type

    • Sodium Silicate
    • Potassium Silicate

  • Particle Size

    • <40 Mesh Industrial Silica Sand
    • 40-100 Mesh Industrial Silica Sand
    • >100 Mesh Industrial Silica Sand

  • Application

    • Industrial Silica Sand for Metal Casting
    • Industrial Silica Sand for Hydraulic Fracturing
    • Industrial Silica Sand for Construction Additives
    • Industrial Silica Sand for Filter Media
    • Industrial Silica Sand for Building & Construction
    • Industrial Silica Sand for Glass Industry
    • Industrial Silica Sand for Foundry

The Industrial Silica Sand Market report answers important questions which include:

  • What are some of the latent areas of investments in the Industrial Silica Sand market?
  • Which region is expected to emerge as showing the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period and which factors will be crucial to its growth?
  • What trends are likely to change the status quo of the positions held by leading players of the Industrial Silica Sand market in the not-so-distant future?
  • Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the Industrial Silica Sand market?
  • What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the Industrial Silica Sand market?
  • Which strategic moves will new entrants adopt to gain a strong foothold in the Industrial Silica Sand market?

