Engagedly Ranks 67 on 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals List of Midwest’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

St. Louis, MO, 2022-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Inc. magazine today revealed that Engagedly Inc, a real time performance management software, is No. 67 on the Inc. 5000 Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Engagedly has a 2-Year Growth rate of 151% and is also an Inc. 5000 honoree. Born out of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the regional list focuses on the most successful small business in the Midwest economy.

Engagedly is a global leading SaaS based provider of performance management, employee development and engagement solutions. With its future-forward solutions, Engagedly has helped over 350 clients digitize their performance management. It is built to engage, motivate, develop, and drive performance. Unlike disparate, disconnected approaches to business execution, Engagedly offers an easy-to-use, integrated, and comprehensive set of features to ensure employee performance and development is effective and easy, enabling teams to stay engaged and productive.

“To be named #67 fastest growing private companies in the Midwest is a testament to the increasing need for solutions needed by organizations that are looking to build a highly engaged and high performing workforce and be competitive in the marketplace for highly sought talent” said Sri Chellappa, President/Co-Founder of Engagedly.

This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead.These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,”says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019.(Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always,Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Engagedly

Engagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning talent management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly’s People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management, development and engagement to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly’s E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution. To learn more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc.5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

