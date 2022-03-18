BEAKEY Makeup Sponge for a Flawless Finish Every Time

Beauty makeup blender sponge with uniform tiny pores from BEAKEY gives a perfect makeup application

Shandong, China, 2022-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — A good makeup sponge is arguably one of the most valuable beauty tools one can have in their makeup bag. Voids in makeup sponge absorb excess makeup so there is no excessive product buildup on the skin. BEAKEY makeup sponges give a lighter makeup with a finish that looks like real skin, leaving no trace of makeup sitting on top of the skin.

BEAKEY beauty makeup sponge blends the products into the skin without any streaks. These sponges made from high quality non-latex and non-allergenic material have soft feeling, good elasticity and distinguishable colors. The difference of these beauty makeup sponge from beauty blenders is this one can turn around twice bigger when fully wet. When the makeup sponge is wet, it will become bigger and softer, making product application much easier.

Classic shape and design of BEAKEY makeup sponge offers more practical and wide range of applications to the users. The tip of makeup sponge can be used for detail adjustment while the curved surface can be used for a flawless base makeup.

“I’m honestly really stinking happy with my little sponges. They double in size as soon as you get them damp but they don’t soak up like any of my foundation so nothing goes to waste. It apply my makeup smoothly and works just as well as a beauty blender but for a fraction of the price. Totally worth it. You can see that it does stay a larger size when it’s dry after it’s been used vs the blue one I haven’t used yet.” – Corgi, Amazon.com

BEAKEY beauty makeup sponge is reusable and durable. I can be easily cleaned after each use. It will never lose its elasticity even if it is cleaned and dried multiple times.

Knowing how to use the makeup sponge correctly is very important because it can make a world of difference. So following steps explain how to apply foundation with BEAKEY Makeup Sponge.

Step 1: Wet the Sponge

The first thing to do is fully immerse the sponge in water. Then, thoroughly wring it out to remove any excess water (It’s ready when it’s grown in size). A dry sponge is super absorbent, so wetting the sponge ensures that makeup won’t get all soaked up by the tool before it reaches the face. Not only will it save the user from wasting any product, but it’ll make the makeup application more even for a streak-free, flawless finish. Squeezing out the sponge is just as important as wetting it, because too much water can dilute the product and mess with a formula’s texture, making the makeup look cakey.

Step 2: Dot and Dab

Users must dot the foundation evenly around the face when the sponge is damp. Once the product is distributed, it is ready to blend, users must use the large side of the sponge to bounce/dab all over rather than swiping the sponge across the face. This gentle dabbing motion is the best way to create an even texture that closely resembles super smooth, real-looking skin.

It might seem more time-consuming at first, but it will be totally worth it once the user masters that glowy, flawless look.

About BEAKEY

BEAKEY was born from the online beauty community committed to bringing flawless appearance to more and more beauty lovers. We are an online store dedicated to making you look good for less. If you are craving for something new, high quality, and good effect, then Beakey will help you get the perfect products! Beakey offers a massive selection of the latest health and beauty products for fashion Ladies.

With high-quality service and longstanding commitment to our customers, Beakey continues to grow while setting new goals on providing a huge selection of the very best products, prompt shipping, and exceptional customer service. We are passionate about making it easier and pleasant for customers to shop online. We hope you will find your favorite products and to see you as our returning customer. As the professional makeup artists, we knew exactly what is needed – more snatched looks, not snatched wallets! We are proud to serve an amazing group of die-hard makeup lovers.