Bryan Mack Joins DPP as Business Development Manager

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Bryan Mack, a resident of Sussex County, Delaware, has joined Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) in the role of business development manager.

The Delaware native and University of Delaware graduate most recently served as community relations coordinator at Delaware Technical Community College. He previously served as director of scheduling in the Washington, D.C. office of U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del.

DPP leads Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support private employers in identifying, recruiting, and developing talent. DPP’s Business Development team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and helps with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives.

Working from both Sussex County and the DPP headquarters in Wilmington, Mack will promote Delaware as a business location by coordinating corporate visits, hosting prospects, representing Delaware at economic development events and conducting individual outreach and cultivation with site selectors and other key players in business location. His work will encourage companies to actively consider Delaware for expansion, relocation, new jobs and capital investment.

Mack also will engage with DPP’s statewide partners, the regional real estate community and employers to further DPP’s targeted industry sectors of financial and business services; science and technology; food and agriculture; manufacturing and logistics; and education and healthcare. Included in this engagement will be work to maintain to ZoomProspector, DPP’s statewide database of available commercial and industrial properties.

Mack is a Cape Henlopen High School graduate who lives in his hometown of Rehoboth Beach. In his leisure time, he enjoys running, playing soccer, surfing, skiing and relaxing on the beach with his friends and family.