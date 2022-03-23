EmpMonitor Tells Its Users How Keyboard Tracking Works

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Keyboard tracking refers to keeping an eye on the user’s keyboard typing or usage. It is a scheme of managing and controlling the keyboard on any device, even from a distance. Firms that keep track of their employees’ activities install keyboard trackers on their systems to check up on them without letting them know about it. No wonder, EmpMonitor is there to help its users with keyboard tracking.

Every firm has an IT department, and it’s their responsibility to capture the records and non-stop monitor the keyboard usage of the employees. After installing the keystroke loggers, it becomes 100% accessible for the IT technicians to keep an eye on their activities.

Basically, there are 2 types of keyloggers, namely:

Hardware Keyloggers: In this type, there is no requirement of installing any keyboard tracker on the systems, but the managers can still monitor the users by using the external tool. Software Keyloggers: Software keyloggers require installing the keyboard trackers to monitor the usage and typing of the workers and demand access for its establishment on the system.

EmpMonitor states there are several benefits of keyboard trackers, like:

The software works as a hidden keyboard tracker that secretly captures the activities of the workers.

It captures automatic screenshots without letting them know anything. Also, the captured image is stored in the cloud storage for the employees to access later.

Apart from monitoring keyboard usage, it also tracks the productivity of the employees. And further, categorize them into productive and non-productive workers.

The users get a detailed analysis of your employees’ work reports, log-in/out time, tasks completed, daily attendance, etc. It helps the managers to calculate the payroll for the month.

The employers monitor the internet activities of the workers, and have 100% access to their browsing activities.

About EmpMonitor:

EmpMonitor is one of the best keystroke loggers available for managers to monitor their employees’ keyboard usage. The software manages and tracks office and remote employees every hour. You get detailed productivity reports and real-time screenshots of their activities.