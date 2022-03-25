CBD Nutraceuticals Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2031

CBD Nutraceuticals are the alternative to pharmaceuticals in the health and wellness industry as they are not classified by the Pharma industry as medicines. Which in this case has helped them to reach a broader customer base. According to the latest research done by Fact.MR., the CBD Nutraceuticals market is growing at a very healthy rate and it is expected to experience a very significant CAGR in the forecasted period of 2021-2031.

What are the Driving Forces of CBD Nutraceuticals Market?

CBD Nutraceuticals are edibles made out of cannabis. The use of cannabis and the cannabis-based product was banned by the US government and by a number of other countries. The ban is slowly getting lifted from various parts of the world. Like in the US in 2018, after the passing of the farm bill the use of CBD products was commercialized which boosted the market there and a significant number of companies came into the market which led to a sudden upsurge in sales and growth of CBD Nutraceuticals products.

US and Canada CBD Nutraceuticals Market Outlook

North America is the biggest consumer of CBD Nutraceuticals. After the commercialization in the US, the market sky rocketed. The sales of CBD products increased at an exponential rate for the first year, and the growth is still going strong. A big number of small-scale manufacturers and suppliers came into the market. Both Canada and US is the biggest consumer, manufacturer, and supplier of CBD Nutraceuticals globally. The major key player of this market is from North America only.

North America has one of the highest numbers of cases of obesity and other health-related issues. The market of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and other wellness products is quite prevalent in this part of the world.

Europe CBD Nutraceuticals Market Outlook

After North America, Europe is the second biggest consumer and manufacturer of CBD nutraceutical products. CBD-infused nutraceutical products are booming in Europe. The increasing acceptance of these products is leading the market to monumental growth. Countries like UK, France, Germany have uplifted the ban of using CBD in various different products, which has resulted in an increase in the number of CBD nutraceutical product manufacturers.

CBD nutraceuticals are being accepted by a lot of patients suffering from diseases like diabetes, dementia, etc, and anxiety for their mental and physical wellness. The positive impacts of these products have contributed to the growth of the market. Europe has a dominant share in this market and is one of the major providers of these products globally.

Who are the key manufacturers and suppliers of CBD Nutraceuticals?

The major key manufacturers and suppliers are mainly present in North America, Europe and Australia. A high number of small scale manufacturers are present in these regions and specially in Middle East & Africa and Asia. Some of the key manufacturers and global suppliers of CBD nutraceuticals are

CV Sciences

Isodiol International

Charlotte’s Web

Elixinol LLC

ENDOCA

Lazarus Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals

Kats Botanicals

RE Botanicals

Canopy Growth

Folium Biosciences

Medterra CBD

Pure Kana

KIVA Brands Inc.

Medix CBD

Diamond CBD

Bhang Corp.

Cannavedic

Others

Key Segments

By Product

CBD Tinctures

CBD Gummies

CBD Capsules

Others

By Sales Channel

Pharmacies

Retail Stores

Online

By Region

North America US and Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Columbia Mexico Chile

Europe UK France Germany Italy Crotia Switzerland Others

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Israel



CBD Nutraceuticals Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

