CBD Nutraceuticals Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2031

Posted on 2022-03-25 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

CBD Nutraceuticals Market Forecast and CAGR

CBD Nutraceuticals are the alternative to pharmaceuticals in the health and wellness industry as they are not classified by the Pharma industry as medicines. Which in this case has helped them to reach a broader customer base. According to the latest research done by Fact.MR., the CBD Nutraceuticals market is growing at a very healthy rate and it is expected to experience a very significant CAGR in the forecasted period of 2021-2031.

What are the Driving Forces of CBD Nutraceuticals Market?

CBD Nutraceuticals are edibles made out of cannabis. The use of cannabis and the cannabis-based product was banned by the US government and by a number of other countries. The ban is slowly getting lifted from various parts of the world. Like in the US in 2018, after the passing of the farm bill the use of CBD products was commercialized which boosted the market there and a significant number of companies came into the market which led to a sudden upsurge in sales and growth of CBD Nutraceuticals products.

Get a sample of this report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6213

US and Canada CBD Nutraceuticals Market Outlook

North America is the biggest consumer of CBD Nutraceuticals. After the commercialization in the US, the market sky rocketed. The sales of CBD products increased at an exponential rate for the first year, and the growth is still going strong. A big number of small-scale manufacturers and suppliers came into the market. Both Canada and US is the biggest consumer, manufacturer, and supplier of CBD Nutraceuticals globally. The major key player of this market is from North America only.

North America has one of the highest numbers of cases of obesity and other health-related issues. The market of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and other wellness products is quite prevalent in this part of the world.

Europe CBD Nutraceuticals Market Outlook

After North America, Europe is the second biggest consumer and manufacturer of CBD nutraceutical products. CBD-infused nutraceutical products are booming in Europe. The increasing acceptance of these products is leading the market to monumental growth. Countries like UK, France, Germany have uplifted the ban of using CBD in various different products, which has resulted in an increase in the number of CBD nutraceutical product manufacturers.

CBD nutraceuticals are being accepted by a lot of patients suffering from diseases like diabetes, dementia, etc, and anxiety for their mental and physical wellness. The positive impacts of these products have contributed to the growth of the market. Europe has a dominant share in this market and is one of the major providers of these products globally.

Request for customization of the report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6213

Who are the key manufacturers and suppliers of CBD Nutraceuticals?

The major key manufacturers and suppliers are mainly present in North America, Europe and Australia. A high number of small scale manufacturers are present in these regions and specially in Middle East & Africa and Asia. Some of the key manufacturers and global suppliers of CBD nutraceuticals are

  • CV Sciences
  • Isodiol International
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Elixinol LLC
  • ENDOCA
  • Lazarus Naturals
  • NuLeaf Naturals
  • Kats Botanicals
  • RE Botanicals
  • Canopy Growth
  • Folium Biosciences
  • Medterra CBD
  • Pure Kana
  • KIVA Brands Inc.
  • Medix CBD
  • Diamond CBD
  • Bhang Corp.
  • Cannavedic
  • Others

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6213

Key Segments

By Product

  • CBD Tinctures
  • CBD Gummies
  • CBD Capsules
  • Others

By Sales Channel

  • Pharmacies
  • Retail Stores
  • Online

By Region

  • North America
    • US and Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Columbia
    • Mexico
    • Chile
  • Europe
    • UK
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Crotia
    • Switzerland
    • Others
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Israel

CBD Nutraceuticals Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

For More Insights- http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/02/1993388/0/en/Demand-for-Infant-Nutritional-Premix-on-a-Healthy-Upswing-Bone-Health-Enhancing-Premixes-in-Demand-Finds-a-New-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Fact.MR
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
E: sales@factmr.com
Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution