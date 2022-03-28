Trusted Brake Repair Shop in Amelia, OH – Overbeck Auto Service

Posted on 2022-03-28 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

Amelia, OH, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Brakes are a very important part of your vehicle. Without working brakes, your car will not be able to stop in time which can cause a small fender-bender or a serious major accident. Routine brake inspections can identify brake problems before they escalate. Ideally, brakes should be inspected every six months. Brake repair can prevent accidents and keep your vehicle safe to drive. 

 

Overbeck Auto Service is a trusted brake repair shop in Amelia, Ohio. If you are experiencing any of  the following problems with your brakes, schedule an appointment with Overbeck Auto Service. Our expert technicians will diagnose and  take care of the problem. 

 

  • Dashboard brake light is on
  • Grinding noises
  • Soft brakes
  • Brakes press down to the floorboard
  • Vibration when braking
  • Burning smells
  • Car pulls to one side when braking
  • Fluid leaks

 

Overbeck Auto Services can take care of your car’s braking system. 

 

  • Brake inspection & testing
  • Brake pad/rotor replacement
  • Brake fluid flushes & refills
  • Brake line replacement & repair
  • Master cylinder replacement
  • ABS (anti-lock brake system) repair
  • Hydraulic system maintenance

 

If you live around Amelia, OH and your vehicle is experiencing any braking issues, schedule an appointment with Overbeck Auto Service. Our professional auto experts can diagnose and solve your brake problems to assure that your vehicle will safely stop. 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution