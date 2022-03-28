Trusted Brake Repair Shop in Amelia, OH – Overbeck Auto Service

Amelia, OH, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Brakes are a very important part of your vehicle. Without working brakes, your car will not be able to stop in time which can cause a small fender-bender or a serious major accident. Routine brake inspections can identify brake problems before they escalate. Ideally, brakes should be inspected every six months. Brake repair can prevent accidents and keep your vehicle safe to drive.

Overbeck Auto Service is a trusted brake repair shop in Amelia, Ohio. If you are experiencing any of the following problems with your brakes, schedule an appointment with Overbeck Auto Service. Our expert technicians will diagnose and take care of the problem.

Dashboard brake light is on

Grinding noises

Soft brakes

Brakes press down to the floorboard

Vibration when braking

Burning smells

Car pulls to one side when braking

Fluid leaks

Overbeck Auto Services can take care of your car’s braking system.

Brake inspection & testing

Brake pad/rotor replacement

Brake fluid flushes & refills

Brake line replacement & repair

Master cylinder replacement

ABS (anti-lock brake system) repair

Hydraulic system maintenance

If you live around Amelia, OH and your vehicle is experiencing any braking issues, schedule an appointment with Overbeck Auto Service. Our professional auto experts can diagnose and solve your brake problems to assure that your vehicle will safely stop.