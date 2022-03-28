Free Webinar Outlines The Signs of Business Trouble and What to do about it

Plymouth, MA, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Sales are way off. Costs are way up. Taxes are due. Employees are grumbling. These are just some of the signs that your business is heading South. A lifeline is available. Click on and RSVP for this free webinar that outlines the signs of business trouble and what to do about it.

The free webinar features Leo Charpentier of Dynamic Business Solutions, a seasoned Business Turnaround consultant, is scheduled for Thursday, April 28, 9 a.m. To RSVP, please visit http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=8qgmbkcab&oeidk=a07ej40gz5715602cde

Charpentier helps financially struggling, small, privately-owned companies regain control of their business finances, relieve immediate pressures and carve a lasting path to improved operations, positive cash flow and a return to profitability. His typical engagement involves business owners who are open to change, accountable and willing to share authority for 6-18 months as Charpentier becomes their part-time COO/CFO. Geographic focus is Rhode Island and South of Boston for companies with annual sales between $ 750K and $ 10M.

The business community is encouraged to attend. The event is sponsored by three leading organizations including My Pinnacle Network which hosts monthly meetings for business-to-business professionals at five locations throughout Massachusetts including Braintree, Mansfield, Needham, Pembroke, and Westborough; South Shore Networking Professionals which connects business people monthly at locations throughout the South Shore; and Rockland Trust, offering a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to businesses and individuals through retail branches, commercial lending offices, investment management offices, and residential lending centers located in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as through online, mobile and phone banking.

Please RSVP for the event at http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=8qgmbkcab&oeidk=a07ej40gz5715602cde.

Or call My Pinnacle Network at 781-582-1061.