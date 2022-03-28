Vantage Circle Partners with Growthways Africa and is now available in Africa

Nigeria, Africa, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Vantage Circle, a global leading simple and AI-empowered employee recognition and wellness platform, announced a strategic partnership with Growthways Africa – a performance and organizational effectiveness consulting services company in Africa.

This partnership aims at helping HRs and management teams to provide the best employee experience in Africa. Through this partnership, the company focuses on solving issues like incentivizing employees, improving employee engagement and wellness, 360-degree feedback analysis, building a peer-to-peer recognition and appreciation culture in the African workplaces.

Vantage Circle is committed to shaping an inclusive work environment and building winning corporate cultures across the Globe through innovative AI-powered employee engagement solutions. Its suite of solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Perks, Vantage Pulse, and Vantage Fit, is designed to address the conscious need to enhance workforce productivity by presenting a great employee experience.

While GrowthWays Africa is focused on designing and delivering solutions to facilitate and entrench the following possibilities in key institutions and across African communities:

– Transformational Result Oriented Leadership

– Peak-Performing, High-growth Corporate Culture

– Learning and Upskilling Revolution for Economic Sustainability

– Shared Progressive Value System and Responsible Social Orientation

“This partnership with Growthways Africa will ensure that companies in Africa are provided with the best employee experience, effective employee engagement, seamless Employees Wellness management and 360-degree evaluation on employees satisfaction”, says Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“It is the dawn of a new era of unmatched productivity for Africa’s corporate culture space because, through this partnership with Vantage Circle, corporate institutions across Africa will now have the opportunity and support they need to nurture and strengthen a caring, people-centered culture that will foster shared happiness, greater levels of employee engagement, and inspire consistent peak performance across teams” – Henry Okachi, CEO and Co-Founder, GrowthWays Africa

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a Global Employee Recognition and Wellness Platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver easy-to-use and effective employee engagement solutions that enable HR to retain & attract the best talents and create great work culture. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

About Growthways Africa: GrowthWays Africa is a Performance and Organizational Effectiveness Consulting Services Company offering a comprehensive range of transformational training, eLearning and capacity optimization solutions to help individuals, and corporate organizations to cultivate high-growth, a human-centered culture that translates into consistent exceptional service delivery, sustained stakeholder loyalty, improved bottom line and a legacy of trans-generational shared progress, fulfillment, and a towering brand presence. We also help public institutions and nations to strengthen their leadership development foundation and cultivate the strategic competencies required to navigate from gloomy outcomes to grand possibilities that leave them making a humanity-uplifting difference within their ecosystem and across their communities. For more information, please visit https://growthwaysafrica.com/ or email grow@growthwaysafrica.com