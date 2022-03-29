Conveyor Oven Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook 2028

Felton, California , USA, Mar 29 2022 — /EPR Network/ — The global conveyor oven market size is expected to reach USD 169.8 million by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028. Increased need for cooking multiple products in less period will drive the demand for conveyor ovens. Reducing cooking time by 25% and consuming less temperature as compared to conventional ovens will attract a large number of restaurant and bakery chains, resulting in a growing demand for conveyor ovens. A conveyor oven is capable of preparing a large volume of food of a similar type without human intervention and uses belts to move food products through a heated chamber at a constant speed.

Manufacturers are coming up with new product developments with added features, like providing a digital display, which makes it easy to operate and adjust the speed and temperature. Cooking the food products in less time and at lower temperature with the help of air impingement benefits by saving energy and getting baked products in quick time. Manufacturers design the products in such a way that they are energy conservable by recycling the air from the heater to product, easily cleanable and serviceable, and consistent by delivering the product with perfect time.

The ability to provide perfect timely product with consistency, distributed workflow as raw food loading from one side and unloading from another side, and more cooking capacity in the same carpet area due to stackable and versatility of cooking lot of items at the same time are some of the key factors responsible for increasing the market demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought economic slowdown all over the world. Many countries imposed a strict lockdown all over the states, which brought restrictions on the physical movement of people. All the shops, malls, and restaurants were closed during the period. Like other industries, the food equipment industry also witnessed a slowdown in economic growth during the pandemic period. The market for conveyor ovens was also affected negatively during the pandemic period. It is expected that as things get normalized post-2021, the food industry will also get on track, which will open new growth opportunities for conveyor ovens.

Conveyor Oven Market Report Highlights

North America accounted for the largest share of over 35.0% in 2020. The U.S.is significantly contributing to the regional market growth owing to the presence of a large number of global players and the rising demand for conveyor ovens from industries

On the basis of technology, the convection segment held the largest share of over 59.0% in 2020 and is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Convection technology helps to reduce cooking time by 25% at a lower cooking temperature

Europe is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028. Increased use of conveyor ovens in restaurants, bakeries, and households will drive the regional market

By type, the industrial/heavy conveyor ovens segment captured the largest share of over 70.0% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady rate from 2021 to 2028. Demand for industrial/heavy conveyor ovens is increasing in the food processing industry due to their capability of cooking a large volume of products at the same time

Based on power source, electric conveyor ovens held the largest share of more than 55.0% in 2020. Conveyor ovens with electric power supply are the most accessible in the market

