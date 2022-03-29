Human Insulin Market to reach an estimated value of USD 49,197.3 million with expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2030

Human Insulin Market 2022

Market Overview

The study of market analysis of Human Insulin Market focuses on the key elements and the market dynamics of a specific market within that industry. Human Insulin Market study is an essential part of the industry analysis that focuses on the aspects associated with the SWOT analysis. The survey report analyses the elements, such as the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of every individual manufacturing company.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Human Insulin: Asia Pacific to Witness fastest Growth by 2020,” the global human insulin market was valued at USD 24,332.6 million in 2021 and was expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030, to reach an estimated value of USD 49,197.3 million in 2030.

Globally, the human insulin market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of diabetes and increasing awareness among people about diabetes care. In addition, technological advancements in insulin delivery devices and increasing prevalence of lifestyle related disorders such as obesity are also driving the growth of the market.

However, uneven pricing and limited access to human insulin in emerging countries such as Brazil, India, and China are inhibiting the growth of the human insulin market. In addition, strict regulatory requirements for drug approval are also restraining the growth of the market.

Some of the major players in the human insulin market:

Novo Nordisk A / S.

Eli Lilly and Company.

Sanofi.

Biocon.

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Adocia, Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Wockhardt.

Julphar.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Other.

In North America, increasing prevalence of diabetes with growing age and availability of advanced human insulin infusion devices are driving the use of human insulin in the market.

In addition, increasing prevalence of lifestyle associated disorders such as obesity is also boosting the growth of the human insulin market in this region. For instance, according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), a U.S.-based national public health institute, over one-third children and adolescents were obese in 2012 in the U.S.

In Europe, the human insulin market is driven by rising aging population and increasing prevalence of diabetes. In addition, in Germany the market is evolving due to rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing awareness among people about diabetes care. However, in Asia-Pacific the growth for human insulin is much higher than developed countries due to increasing prevalence of diabetes and increasing government initiatives for improving healthcare.

The human insulin market is segmented as follows:

Human insulin market, by type

Traditional human insulin

Modern human insulin

Traditional human insulin market, by type

Short acting human insulin

Intermediate acting human insulin

Premixed human insulin

Modern human insulin market, by type

Rapid-acting human insulin

Long-acting human insulin

Premixed human insulin

Human insulin market, by disease

Type 1 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes

Traditional human insulin market, by brand

Humulin

Insuman

Others

Modern human insulin market, by brand

Lantus

Novolog

Humalog

Levemir

Novomix

Apidra

Others

