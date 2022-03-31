Alpha Garage Chicago Offers Secure Storage for Luxury Cars

Posted on 2022-03-31

Chicago, Illinois, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Alpha Garage Chicago is pleased to announce they provide secure storage for luxury cars to keep vehicles safe and in the best condition. Luxury car owners can conveniently store their vehicles in a secure, climate-controlled storage facility with various premium services available.

At Alpha Garage Chicago, they provide the secure storage car owners need to protect their investment and ensure convenient access to their vehicles when they want to use them. The concierge service prepares vehicles when customers request them, with drop-off or pickup services available. Customers can choose from several membership levels, each of which offers unique services. Basic membership includes standard vehicle access with pickup or drop-off available with 24 hours’ notice, complimentary car washes, and ignition starts to keep vehicles functioning efficiently. Premium membership includes 24-hour keycard access to the parking facilities, remote camera access, and exclusive access to the luxury lounge.

Alpha Garage Chicago prides themselves on giving their customers’ cars the careful attention to detail they require to keep them looking fantastic and running smoothly. They understand the value of these investments and provide the convenient, secure storage car owners need to protect their investments.

Anyone interested in learning about the secure storage options for luxury cars can find out more by visiting the Alpha Garage Chicago website or by calling 1-312-779-0658.

About Alpha Garage Chicago: Alpha Garage Chicago is a secure vehicle storage facility specializing in luxury cars, antiques, and other collector cars. They provide two membership levels to give their customers easy access to their vehicles, along with other fantastic services to keep their cars in the best condition. Their goal is to help their customers protect their cars and their investments.

Company: Alpha Garage Chicago
Address: 1260 W. Madison St.
City: Chicago
State: IL
Zip code: 60607
Telephone number: 1-312-779-0658
Email address: info@agagrp.com

