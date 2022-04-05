MCP1630 and MCP19114 PWMs from Microchip Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring high-speed Pulse Width Modulators from Microchip in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Intelligent Lighting.

The Microchip MCP1630/V is a high-speed Pulse Width Modulator (PWM) used to develop intelligent power systems. When paired with a microcontroller unit (MCU), the MCP1630/V will control the power system duty cycle to provide output voltage or current regulation. The MCU can adjust output voltage or current, switching frequency, maximum duty cycle and other features to make the power system more intelligent.

The MCP1630 is a great fit for a wide range of applications including smart battery chargers, intelligent power systems, brick DC/DC converters, multiple output and multi-phase power supplies and AC power-factor correction.

The Microchip MCP19114 is a mid-voltage (4.5-42V) analog-based PWM controller with an integrated 8-bit PIC Microcontroller. This unique product family combines the performance of a high-speed analog solution, including high-efficiency and fast transient response, with the configurability and communication interface of a digital solution. Combining these solution types creates a more cost-effective, configurable, high-performance power conversion solution.

The MCP19114 is a convenient and powerful development platform to develop and evaluate your Boost and Buck/Boost power supply designs.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/microchip-mcp1630-mcp19114. To see the entire portfolio of Microchip products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

