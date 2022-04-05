How to Know if Your Website is Hacked

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — The growth of eCommerce has resulted in numerous benefits for both businesses and consumers. You can find practically anything on the internet, and starting your eCommerce store from the comfort of your own home is now easier than ever.

Cyberattacks are more common than ever before, according to recent studies. Unfortunately, having your website hacked is not uncommon, and it can be quite damaging to your organisation. To keep your site safe, use cybersecurity practices and make sure your login credentials are well-protected.

This article will go through some of the clear symptoms that your website has been hacked. You’ll learn how to tell whether your website has been hacked and what steps to take if you suspect a data breach.

Changes in content that aren’t explained

This is a red signal if you’ve found that the information on your site has altered without explanation. Even the tiniest changes can indicate that anything is wrong.

This could be gaps in the text that wasn’t there previously or even minor misspellings in the copy on your site. Your text may have been completely replaced by the rubbish in more malicious hacks.

Changes to the Link

Changes to your links are one of the most important things to keep an eye on. Redirecting traffic from your page to their affiliate sites is one of the most common ways hackers make money. Because many of us don’t spend our days clicking our links, it’s not always obvious to identify.

Search engines have blacklisted your website.

Every day, Google blacklists around 10,000 sites if it detects a page is infected with malware and spreading it or is being used in a phishing scam. When people visit your site, hacked pages may infect their computers or collect consumer data maliciously.

Visitors will be warned to avoid your site through browser notices. Look into blacklist removals and contact your web host to find out what has to be done to recover your site if you receive ‘deceptive site’ or ‘this site may be hacked’ alerts.

You Receive Customer Complaints

Customers’ browsers or antivirus software may warn them not to access your site as a result of your website hack, or, more concerning, a customer may have traced a data breach back to your website.

If you receive complaints about your website triggering antivirus alerts, or if someone believes their personal information was stolen as a result of a phishing scam on your website, this is a severe sign that should be explored extensively.

You Are Aware of Foreign Plugins

The unexpected emergence of plugins you’ve never seen before is the last clue that you’ve been hacked. Remove anything from the list that you know you didn’t place there and reset your security information.

What Should I Do Next?

First and foremost, do not be alarmed. All of the above can imply that you’ve been hacked, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve been hacked. If you have even the smallest suspicion, we still recommend altering your security information because it is always a good idea to stay on top of things.

If you have been hacked, we recommend that you contact both your hosting provider and your web administrator for assistance. They can help you keep your software up to date, increase the security of your website, and restore your pages to their pre-hacking state.

Conclusion