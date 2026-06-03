Devart Earns a Silver Globee Award for AI-Powered Data Management Innovation

Prague, Czech Republic, 2026-06-03 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a global developer of data management solutions, has recently announced that its product dbForge AI Assistant has been named a Silver Globee Winner and recognized as Best of Category in the “Best AI-based Data Management Solution” category at the 2026 Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence.

San Madan, President of the Globee Awards, commented:

“Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their achievements in artificial intelligence across industries and organizational roles. Your accomplishments reflect innovation, measurable impact, and the growing role of AI in shaping business and technology.”

The recognition highlights Devart’s innovation in AI-powered database development through dbForge AI Assistant, a SQL-specialized AI solution designed to help database professionals develop and optimize SQL code faster, smarter, and with greater accuracy across the dbForge ecosystem.

dbForge AI Assistant is fully integrated into key dbForge products, including the free Express editions, making advanced AI capabilities accessible to developers, analysts, and DBAs of all experience levels. The assistant requires no external setup, API keys, or additional configuration, enabling users to start working with AI-powered SQL assistance immediately.

The solution combines conversion of natural language to SQL, context-aware query generation, optimization, explanations, and troubleshooting. It also delivers an AI chat focused on database- and product-specific issues.

“This award validates our vision of making AI practical and truly useful for database professionals,” says Victor Horlenko, Head of AI Innovations at Devart. “dbForge AI Assistant was designed as more than just a productivity feature. It acts as a database-aware AI partner that helps users simplify complex SQL tasks, accelerate development, and confidently work with data regardless of their experience level.”

This recognition follows the recent release of dbForge 2026.1, which significantly expands the capabilities of dbForge AI Assistant. The update introduces enhanced SQL generation and optimization through access to database index metadata, including clustered, non-clustered, composite, unique, and B-tree indexes. This enables deeper context for SQL generation, improved query optimization recommendations, and better understanding of database performance characteristics.

For more than 27 years, Devart has developed solutions that help organizations simplify database development, administration, and connectivity. Today, more than 500,000 users worldwide, including 65% of Fortune 100 companies, rely on Devart products to support business-critical database operations.

About Devart

Devart is a multi-product company and a leading developer of database management software, AI-powered solutions, AI and ALM tools, MCP-based data connectivity solutions, data providers for database servers, and data integration and backup solutions.

The company’s dbForge product line helps teams simplify SQL development, database administration, data management, and a variety of database operations across SQL Server, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle, PostgreSQL, and related cloud databases and services.

For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Across 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across industries, organizations, and professional roles. These programs focus on areas including Achievement, Artificial Intelligence, Business, Cybersecurity, Leadership, Innovation, Impact, Excellence, Technology, and Pioneers.

To learn more about the Globee® Awards, visit: https://globeeawards.com