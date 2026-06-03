Indokon Dimple Boards by Indonet Group Provide Drainage and Waterproofing Protection for Below-Ground Structures

Vadodara, Gujarat, India, 2026-06-03 — /EPR Network/ — Indonet Group, an established Indian manufacturer of geosynthetic and infrastructure solutions, is highlighting the availability of Indokon Dimple Boards for foundation drainage and waterproofing applications. The product is designed to address water management and membrane protection requirements in below-ground construction projects of all scales.

Indokon Dimple Boards consist of profiled high-density polyethylene sheets. The dimple pattern on each board creates a cavity between the board surface and the adjacent structure, forming a continuous drainage layer. Water that infiltrates the soil around a foundation or retaining wall is captured within this cavity and directed away from the structure, reducing the build-up of hydrostatic pressure that can compromise structural integrity and membrane performance over time.

Beyond drainage, the boards provide a protective function for waterproofing membranes. When soil is backfilled against a membrane-coated wall, aggregate and sharp particles can cause puncture damage to the membrane surface. Indokon Dimple Boards sit between the membrane and the backfill, absorbing and distributing these contact stresses and preserving membrane integrity throughout the lifetime of the structure.

The boards are manufactured from HDPE for long-term durability and resistance to the chemical environment found in soils. Their lightweight form factor makes on-site handling straightforward, reducing installation time compared with heavier drainage alternatives. Suitable for use in basements, underground parking, landscape applications, sports field drainage, and civil engineering structures, Indokon Dimple Boards are available in standard dimensions with a geotextile-bonded variant also offered for filtration-sensitive applications.

Full product details are available at https://www.indonetgroup.com/geosynthetics/indokon-dimple-boards/

ABOUT:

Indonet Group (Indonet Plastic Industries) is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer based in Waghodia, Vadodara, India, supplying geosynthetic, agricultural, construction, and industrial products across domestic and international markets.

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Indonet Group

Plot No. 244/5, GIDC Industrial Estate,

Waghodia, Vadodara, Gujarat 391760, India

Email: info@indonetgroup.com

Phone: +91-8401342727

Website: https://www.indonetgroup.com