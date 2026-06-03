Urbanwood Launches Premium Wooden Furniture Collection for Gurgaon Homeowners at Up to 60% Off

Gurgaon, India, 2026-06-03 — /EPR Network/ — Urbanwood, India’s No.1 customised solid wood furniture brand,

is proud to announce its premium wooden furniture collection now available for homeowners in Gurgaon at up to 60% off.

With Gurgaon emerging as one of India’s top residential hubs, the demand for high-quality home furniture has grown significantly. Urbanwood addresses this growing need by offering handcrafted solid wood furniture that combines superior craftsmanship, modern design and unbeatable affordability.

About Urbanwood

Urbanwood specialises in premium sheesham and teak wood furniture including sofas, king-size beds, dining sets,

wardrobes, TV units and much more. Every piece is crafted by skilled artisans and is 100% customisable in size, color and design to perfectly match any home interior.

Key Highlights

– Best wooden furniture in Gurgaon at up to 60% off

– Handcrafted from premium sheesham and teak wood

– 100% customisable furniture as per customer requirements

– Free shipping across India including Gurgaon

– Trusted by thousands of satisfied customers pan India

– Easy online ordering with doorstep delivery

Serving All Areas of Gurgaon

Urbanwood delivers premium wooden furniture to all major areas of Gurgaon including DLF Phase, Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, Sector 56, Palam Vihar, Udyog Vihar and more.

For more information or to shop online, visit: https://www.urbanwood.in/furniture-shop-in-gurgaon

Contact Information:

Phone: 8955228351 | 9311662426

Website: www.urbanwood.