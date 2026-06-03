Wavelength Coffee Roasters Partners with Revival Cafe to Bring World-Class Costa Rican Coffee

CITY, Country, 2026-06-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Boston, MA, Cambridge, MA, Lexington, MA, Shirley, MA, June 03, 2026 — Wavelength Coffee Roasters has struck a vendor agreement with Revival Cafe and Kitchen (https://www.revivalcafeandkitchen.com/). The Shirley, MA-based specialty roaster will supply Revival’s six greater Boston locations with its Hacienda La Minita from Costa Rica—featured as part of Revival’s classic coffee campaign.

The La Minita comes from a 1,200-acre estate in Costa Rica’s Tarrazú valley, one of the world’s most celebrated coffee-growing regions. The estate is hands-on at every stage—hand-tended, hand-picked, hand-sorted. Only fully ripened cherries make the cut. The cup reflects it: smooth and full-bodied, with notes of baking chocolate, red plum, and sweet citrus. Coffee Review gave it 94 points. It’s Rainforest Alliance Certified.

“Revival Cafe has built something special—a place where people genuinely care about quality, from the food to the cup,” said Jim Varney, co-founder of Wavelength Coffee Roasters. “Hacienda La Minita rewards that kind of attention. It’s one of the most meticulously grown coffees in the world, and we’re proud to bring it to Revival’s customers.”

The partnership is a natural fit. Revival Cafe and Kitchen launched in 2016, founded by Liza Shirazi of Crema Cafe and chef Steve “Nookie” Postal of Commonwealth Market & Restaurant. Their premise: great coffee and great food belong together. Today Revival runs six locations in Cambridge, Somerville, Watertown, Boston, and Lexington.

“We’re always looking for coffees that align with our values—sustainability, traceability, and an unwillingness to cut corners,” said Deanna Varney, co-founder of Wavelength Coffee Roasters. “Hacienda La Minita checks every box. And roasting it with our air-roasting technology lets the natural complexity of that bean really shine through.”

Wavelength roasts the La Minita with all-electric, air-roasting technology powered in part by on-site solar energy. The process delivers a clean, ultra-smooth cup—no bitter aftertaste, no fossil fuels. Coffee is packaged in fully recyclable steel cans that keep it fresher longer.

Hacienda La Minita from Costa Rica is available online at wavelength-coffee.com and at Revival Cafe and Kitchen locations across greater Boston. Wavelength is actively expanding its retail and foodservice partnerships. Store owners, café operators, and restaurant managers interested in carrying Wavelength coffee are encouraged to reach out.

For more information on Wavelength and the “Future of Coffee”, visit https://www.wavelength-coffee.com/ or call (978) 257-4037.

About Wavelength Coffee Roasters:

Wavelength Coffee Roasters is a Massachusetts-based specialty coffee company founded by Jim and Deanna Varney and headquartered in Shirley. Launched in 2025, the company follows a three-pronged sustainability model: it sources from innovative coffee producers, roasts with all-electric, solar-powered air-roasting technology, and packages in fully recyclable steel containers. The result is an ultra-smooth, clean-tasting coffee designed for both quality and environmental impact. For more information on Wavelength and the “Future of Coffee”, visit https://www.wavelength-coffee.com/ or call (978) 257-4037.