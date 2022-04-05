The Retreat at College Station Is a Unique Cottage Community

College Station, TX, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Retreat at College Station is pleased to announce they offer a unique cottage community open to students attending Texas A&M University. Students will enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle with convenient access to the nearby campus.

At The Retreat at College Station, students will find a vast selection of floor plans they can share with their friends or meet new friends through the roommate matching service. The cottages are available in two, three, four, five, and six-bedroom configurations, giving students plenty of flexibility in their housing arrangements. Furniture packages and reserved covered parking is also available for an additional monthly fee. The per-person rental price includes in-unit laundry, Internet access, water, and access to all the community amenities.

The Retreat at College Station strives to provide students with a luxurious, comfortable off-campus lifestyle with plenty of fantastic amenities to enjoy. These features include a resort-style pool, large green spaces, a volleyball court, a large clubhouse with gaming spaces, a golf simulator, media lounges, a 24-hour fitness center, and more. The complex features a neighborhood-style layout with sidewalks, fire pits, and grills.

Anyone interested in learning about the unique cottage community for students can find out more by visiting The Retreat at College Station website or by calling 1-979-704-6389.

