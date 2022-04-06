University House Tempe Offers Stunning Views for Student Residents

Posted on 2022-04-06 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Tempe, Arizona, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — University House Tempe is pleased to announce they offer student housing with stunning views for students attending Arizona State University. The luxurious apartments ensure students can live the independent lifestyle they want while remaining close to the campus.

At University House Tempe, students will find a vast array of floor plans to best suit their living preferences. Students who wish to live alone can choose one-bedroom or studio apartments. Those who want to share an apartment with friends or random students through the roommate matching program can choose between two, three, four, and five-bedroom units. Each unit includes all furnishings, Wi-Fi Internet access, water and sewer, trash disposal, in-unit laundry, and access to all community amenities. Upgrades and reserve parking are also available for an additional monthly fee.

University House Tempe strives to give students the comfortable lifestyle they want with various amenities available. These features include a swimming pool with a hot tub, a tanning ledge pool with an island, a poolside hammock garden, a 24-hour fitness center, a clubroom overlooking Sun Devil Stadium, and more. Social events are scheduled throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the stunning views offered at this student housing complex can find out more by visiting the University House Tempe website or by calling 1-480-664-8097.

About University House Tempe: University House Tempe offers fully furnished student apartments in various sizes to meet the needs of their students. These apartments offer a comfortable, independent lifestyle close to campus. Their goal is to ensure students get the best possible experience during their college years.

Company: University House Tempe
Address: 323 E. Veterans Way
City: Tempe
State: AZ
Zip code: 85281
Telephone number: 1-480-664-8097

