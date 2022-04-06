University House Tempe Offers Stunning Views for Student Residents

University House Tempe strives to give students the comfortable lifestyle they want with various amenities available. These features include a swimming pool with a hot tub, a tanning ledge pool with an island, a poolside hammock garden, a 24-hour fitness center, a clubroom overlooking Sun Devil Stadium, and more. Social events are scheduled throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the stunning views offered at this student housing complex can find out more by visiting the University House Tempe website or by calling 1-480-664-8097.

About University House Tempe: University House Tempe offers fully furnished student apartments in various sizes to meet the needs of their students. These apartments offer a comfortable, independent lifestyle close to campus. Their goal is to ensure students get the best possible experience during their college years.

Company: University House Tempe

Address: 323 E. Veterans Way

City: Tempe

State: AZ

Zip code: 85281

Telephone number: 1-480-664-8097