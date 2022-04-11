Lucintel Forecasts Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the electrically conductive adhesives market is projected to reach an estimated $4.1 billion by 2025 from $2.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in the PCBs and semiconductors and replacement of soldering with conductive adhesives due to environmental and health concerns.

Browse 158 figures / charts and 142 tables in this 247 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in electrically conductive adhesives market by filler material (silver, copper, carbon, and others), end use (automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, biosciences, and others), resin (epoxy, silicone, acrylic, polyurethane, and others), type (isotropic, and anisotropic), form (paste and film), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/electrically-conductive-adhesives-market-2020-2025.aspx

“Silver filled market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on filler material, the electrically conductive adhesives market is segmented into silver, copper, carbon, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the silver filler market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its beneficial features: silver filled electrically conductive adhesives offer high conductivity and are easily formed and fabricated into the ideal shape.

“Within the electrically conductive adhesives market, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing electronic content in automotive.

“Asia pacific will dominate the electrically conductive adhesives market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for consumer electronic products in China and India.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/electrically-conductive-adhesives-market-2020-2025.aspx

Major players of electrically conductive adhesives market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Henkel, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Masterbond, and Panacol Elosol and others are among the major electrically conductive adhesives providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/electrically-conductive-adhesives-market-2020-2025.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com