Lucintel Forecasts Probe Card Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the probe card market is projected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2025 from $1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for integrated circuits (ICs), growth in high-frequency testing, and increase in wafer size.

Browse 84 figures / charts and 61 tables in this 160 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in probe card market by product type (standard and advanced), by manufacturing technology (MEMS, Cantilever, Vertical, and Others), by IC type (DRAM, Flash, and Foundry & Logic), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Advanced market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the probe card market is segmented into standard and advanced. Lucintel forecasts that the standard market is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth during the forecast period as it eliminates the limitations related to probe area, pad layout, and extreme environment conditions.

“Within the probe card market, the material processing segment is expected to remain the largest IC type”

Based on IC type, the foundry & logic segment is expected to witness the largest IC type and witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by the growth of semiconductor industry.

“Asia pacific will dominate the probe card market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing production of integrated circuit in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China. The presence of prominent IC manufacturers in these countries is also leading the demand for this region.

Major players of probe card market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. FormFactor, Micronics Japan Co., Technoprobe, Japan Electronic Materials, MPI Corporation, Nidec SV TCL, Microfriend, Korea Instrument, Will Technology, and TSE and others are among the major probe card providers.

