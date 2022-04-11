Lucintel Forecasts Flame Retardant Plastics Market to Reach $66.9 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the flame retardant plastics market is projected to reach an estimated $66.9 billion by 2027 from $56 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by stringent government regulation towards fire safety, growing demand for flame retardant plastics in electrical and electronics market, and increasing demand for halogen-free wire and cable market.

Browse 170 figures / charts and 130 tables in this 200 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in flame retardant plastics market by end use industry (Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Wire & Cable, Pipe & Tank, Building & Construction, Transportation, Marine and Others), plastics type (PVC, Polyolefin, Polyurethane, ABS, PC, PA, PBT, Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester, Vinylester and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/flame-retardant-plastics-market.aspx

“Polyurethane market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on polymer, the flame retardant plastics market is segmented into PVC, polyolefin, polyurethane, ABS, PC, PA, PBT, Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester, Vinylester and Others. Lucintel forecasts that the polyurethane is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for PU foam in building & construction and transportation industries and polyolefin is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand halogen-free and low smoke wire and cables.

“Within the flame retardant plastics market, the wire and cable segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the wire and cable segment is expected to witness the largest segment due to increasing demand for flame retardant plastic insulation for underground cables and power cables.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the flame retardant plastics market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the over the forecast period due to growth in building and construction activities and increasing vehicle production.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/flame-retardant-plastics-market.aspx

Major players of flame retardant plastics market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF, DowDupont, Sabic, LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical, Huntsman, Hexion, and Momentive are among the major flame retardant plastics providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/flame-retardant-plastics-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com