Lucintel Forecasts Polyolefin Film Market to Reach $122.7 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the polyolefin film market is projected to reach an estimated $122.7 billion by 2027 from $91.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for packaged food in emerging nations and growth in oriented films.

Browse 132 figures / charts and 102 tables in this 190 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in polyolefin film market by material (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, BOPP, CPP), technology (blown film extrusion, cast film extrusion, and others) film type (shrink film, stretch film, and others), end use industry (packaging, construction, agricultural, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene) market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material, the polyolefin film market is segmented into HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, BOPP, and CPP. Lucintel forecasts that the LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene) is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to its superior properties such as high flexibility, higher tensile strength, and high moisture barrier and BOPP segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in food packaging industry specifically in tobacco packaging.

“Within the polyolefin film market, the packaging segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the packaging segment is expected to witness the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand in food and pharma packaging applications.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the polyolefin film market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of easy availability of raw materials at economical price and skilled labors and also, growth in food packaging market and construction activities is also expected to increase the demand for polyolefin films.

Major players of polyolefin film market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Jindal Poly Films, Mitsui Chemicals Tocello, Toray, Berry Plastics C, Toyobo, and Amcor Flexible are among the major polyolefin film providers.

