44 North Offers a Complete Lifestyle for Students

Minneapolis, Minnesota, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — 44 North is pleased to announce they offer a complete lifestyle with off-campus housing solutions for individuals attending the University of Minnesota. The apartment complex offers students the comfortable, independent lifestyle they want while staying close to campus.

Students interested in living at 44 North will have their choice of floorplans to share with friends or random students through the roommate matching program. Residents can live alone in the one-bedroom units or share two or four-bedroom apartments with other students. Double occupancy and XL rooms are also available for an additional fee. Student residents can also add moped, tandem, or single parking to their rental rates. Rent includes high-speed Internet access, in-unit laundry, and water and sewer.

44 North offers all the amenities students need for an enjoyable college experience. Residents can take advantage of many features, including a 24-hour fitness center, a business center with printing capabilities, a clubhouse with billiards and a community kitchen, courtyard space with grilling stations, and social events held throughout the year for residents and their friends. Pets are welcome.

Anyone interested in learning about the lifestyle available at this off-campus housing complex can find out more by visiting the 44 North website or by calling 1-612-584-3221.

About 44 North: 44 North is an off-campus housing community serving students attending the University of Minnesota. The per-person rental rate allows students to live comfortably without worrying about roommates who can’t pay their share of the rent. All the amenities are included to give students peace of mind.

Company: 44 North

Address: 2701 4th St SE

City: Minneapolis

State: MN

Zip code: 55414

Telephone number: 1-612-584-3221