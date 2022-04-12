Chandigarh, India, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — International education service company M Square Media (MSM) and its partner, Canada-based Capilano University (CapU), hosted an “Agent Networking Summit 2022” on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at The Lalit Chandigarh, Chandigarh in India.

More than 200 international education stakeholders and agents joined the event facilitated by CapU’s Director for International, Dr. Chris Bottrill.

“We are beyond excited to host the first in-person Agent Networking event for CapU post-pandemic. Our team at MSM is proud to be working with Capilano University, our partner since 2014, on this series of summits towards realizing its institutional goals in international education,” says Sanjay Laul, CEO and Founder of MSM.

The summit at Chandigarh was the first of three events happening in India, Nepal (Kathmandu) and Bangladesh (Dhaka). It tackled concerns and updates in the international education industry and provided insights on opportunities on how to increase international student recruitment for CapU. It also served as an opportunity to network with other stakeholders over dinner.

Located in North Vancouver and on the Sunshine Coast, Capilano University is a higher education institution that welcomes around 12,700 students, including over 2,800 international students from over 86 countries, each year. CapU offers traditional university programs, including arts and sciences with concentrations such as Psychology, English and Physics and also unique fields of study like Outdoor Recreation Management, Jazz Studies, Tourism Management for International Students and Motion Picture Arts, plus many more.

For the latest news on MSM events, visit www.msquaremedia.com or follow M Square Media on LinkedIn, Facebook and other social channels.

About Capilano University

Capilano University is a public university that is fully accredited by both the Government of British Columbia (Canada), Universities Canada (UC) and the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (USA). With three stunning locations nestled among the mountains and ocean in North Vancouver, and on the Sunshine Coast, CapU enrols approximately 12,700 students each year including over 2800 international students from over 86 countries. The University is named after Chief Joe Capilano, an important leader of the Squamish Nation of the Coast Salish people.

About M Square Media

M Square Media (MSM) is a Canada-based education company and leader in innovation and globalization initiatives in the international education sector. MSM serves 1000+ partner institutiLalit Chandigarh, Chandigarhons around the world through its global and in-country office model and sustainable recruitment solutions. Since its founding in 2012, the company has helped more than 125,000 students. Its services include student recruitment, global and in-country offices, pathways & public private partnerships (PPP). MSM also runs an Edtech platform and a wide range of education technology solutions, among others.

Headquartered in British Columbia, MSM has personnel presence in 21 countries. It offers leading-edge international recruitment, marketing, and business development solutions to partners in 36 countries including Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

With its diverse business approach, MSM effectively reaches its goals in terms of student recruitment numbers as it aims to contribute to sustainable institutional growth. Through this, MSM serves the stakeholders of the international education industry: Higher Education Institutions, agents and international students and learners. Overall, the company’s diversity allows it to be a leader in people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe.

Contact Information

MSM Communications Group

Phone: +1 360-205-5598

Email: news@msquaremedia.com