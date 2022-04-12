The next 10 years to see the Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market get digitally going, reaching USD 35,793.4 million

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market is meant to grow remarkably in the upcoming decade. NLP is the new “normalized” normal. NLP does deal with various interactions between human languages and computers. In other words, combining deep learning and analytical tools lets interpretation of medical data and improvement in the clinical decision for driving NLP’s growth in healthcare.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Diagnostic Imaging Devices: Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth by 2020,” the global diagnostic imaging devices market was valued at USD 26,477.1 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 35,793.4 million in 2020.

The global diagnostic imaging devices market is growing at a moderate rate owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries, and growing aging population. Moreover, factors such as rising initiatives undertaken by government associations to boost awareness of the effects and complications of tuberculosis, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, and technological advancement and widening application of diagnostic imaging devices are driving the global diagnostic imaging devices market.

In addition, increasing funding from government bodies is also promoting the use of diagnostic imaging devices in the regions. However, factors such as strict regulatory requirements and heightened risk of cancer owing to exposure to radiation are inhibiting the market growth.

Some of the major players in the diagnostic imaging devices market:

Siemens Healthcare.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation.

Royal Philips NV

General Electric Company.

Other.

In North America, growing aging population, increasing health awareness, rising chronic diseases and injuries, large number of ongoing research activities and faster adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems are driving the use of diagnostic imaging devices in the market.

In Europe, the diagnostic imaging devices market is driven by rising diagnostic requirements due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries, and aging population. For instance, according to a paper published on Cancer Incidence and Mortality Pattern in Europe, by International Agency for Research on Cancer in France, approximately, 3.45 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in Europe in 2012.

However, in Asia-Pacific the growth for diagnostic imaging devices is much higher than developed countries due to growing awareness about benefits of early diagnosis of disease among individuals, large population base, upgradation of health care systems and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The diagnostic imaging devices market is segmented as follows:

Diagnostic imaging devices market, by type

X-ray

Ultrasound

Magnetic resonance imaging

Computed Tomography scanner

Nuclear imaging system

Others

X-ray diagnostic imaging devices market, by technology

Analog radiograph

Digital radiograph

Others

X-ray diagnostic imaging devices market, by portability

Stationary x-ray system

Portable x-ray system

Ultrasound diagnostic imaging devices market, by technology

2D system

Doppler system

3D and 4D system

Others

Ultrasound diagnostic imaging devices market, by portability

Trolley ultrasound system

Compact ultrasound system

Computed Tomography scanner diagnostic imaging devices market, by type of slice

Middle-end slice CT scanner

High-end slice CT scanner

Low-end slice CT scanner

Magnetic resonance imaging diagnostic imaging devices market, by architecture

Open magnetic resonance imaging system

Closed magnetic imaging resonance imaging system

Nuclear imaging diagnostic imaging devices market, by type

Positron emission tomography (PET)

Single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)

