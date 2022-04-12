Consistent Innovation To Boost The Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is classed as an orphans disease. AML is a rare but a severe disease and is a most common leukemia. It is primarily a disease of the elderly, with an average age of diagnosis of approximately 66. AML results from the acquired changes in the DNA of a developing marrow cell.

The marrow cells get converted into the leukemic cells, multiplies into 11 billion or more. AML affects the normal cells which are partially developed and further these cells are unable to perform their functions. These cells are known as leukemia blasts. Leukemia blast grows and survives better than normal cells and also blocks the production of normal cells.

AML is developed in an individual due to the recurrent exposure to element benzene since benzene damages the DNA of a normal marrow cells. As per the Toxic Substance and Disease registry, petroleum products contributes to the majority of benzene in atmosphere half of the exposure to benzene comes from cigarette smoke.

AML cases are also seen in patients undergoing chemotherapy (alkylating agents or topoisomerase II inhibitors) or radiation therapy. People with genetic disorders such as Shwachman syndrome, Down syndrome, Diamond Blackfan Syndrome are associated with a risk of AML. Also people with certain blood disorder can develop AML.

According to the American Cancer Society of U.S.A (2015) states that around 54,270 new cases of all kind of Leukemia were detected in 2015, out of which 20,830 cases were found to be of AML and 10,640 deaths were due to AML and. It also states that AML is found to be more common in men than in women.

Market Segmentation

basis of drugs Daunorubicin

Vidaza

Dagogen

Busulfan

Idarubicin

Others basis of the geography North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Rest of the World

The pipeline analysis is a complete evaluation of the pipeline for AML treatments, with specific analysis of a number of late stage (phase III) pipeline drugs that have the potential to enter the market during the forecast period and early stage (Phase I and Phase II) also. The pipeline is evaluated on the origin of phase distribution, molecule targets, molecular types and administration routes.

An added in-depth examination of pipeline drug clinical trials by phase, trial size and trial duration.The market of AML is dominated by North America and is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is reported to have the largest market share due to the aging population and the maximum cases of AML being detected.

The AML market will grow faster in the coming years due to the rising exposure to benzene, increasing incidences of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, Novel drug therapies, increasing aging population and the unmet needs of the market. Whereas increasing number of stem cell transplant, lack of standardized treatment and market being heavily dominated with the generics act as a barrier in the AML market.

The major players in AML market are Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Pfizer Inc. Abbott, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Celgene Corporation, Ambit Biosciences Corporation, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Novartis AG and Sanofi.

