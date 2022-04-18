Cationic Reagents Market Current Situation And Growth 2022-2031

Cationic Reagents Market 2022-2031

New Study Reports “Cationic Reagents Market 2022 Global Analysis By Key Regions, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Applications, Growth and Forecasts 2031” has been Added on PersistenceMarketResearch.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Cationic Reagents Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cationic Reagents Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Currently nearing a market value of US$ 260 Mn, the global sales of cationic reagents will progress steadily at around 4% CAGR during 2022 – 2031.

Significant rise in demand for a diverse range of personal care products continues to offer a strong impetus to consumption of cationic reagents. Being a popular emollient and humectant used in personal care conditioning formulations, cationic reagents will continue to see stable adoption within the personal care industry over the foreseeable future.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – The Dow Chemical Company, Merck KGaA, SKW Quab Chemicals Inc., LOTTE Fine Chemical, Sachem Inc.,, Tokyo Chemical Industry Ltd. , Dongying J&M Chemical Co., Ltd , Shubham Starch Chem Private Ltd., Zibo Aoerte Chemical Co., Ltd, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd., Yanzhou Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd.and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Cationic Reagents Market.

Noticeable Insights from Cationic Reagents Study

Cationic reagent 69% grade is expected to its way in the market over the forecast period, on the back of optimum results of substitution and cationization obtained from cationic reagent 69% as compared to the other grades.

Rising exploration & production activities in the oil and gas industry is expected to increase the demand for CHPTAC over the forecast period, especially in regions such as North America and Europe, where countries like the U.S. and Russia contribute significantly in terms of oilfield chemicals consumption.

Manufacturers in the cationic reagents market should now be focusing on captive consumption of product. Moreover, to efficiently cater to the rising demand from paper & pulp and other end-use industries, they should consider contract manufacturing as a viable strategy.

Paper & Pulp Industry Continues to Register Substantial Consumption

The paper industry segment accounts for a significant share of the global cationic reagents market. Cationic reagents are used in the manufacturing of pulp, paper and paper products. Cationic starch is used as paper surface sizing agent, enhancer, and to aid retention & filtration.

Despite the shift to digital mediums that has significantly impacted the consumption of paper & paperboard, population growth and change in living standards have created new market opportunities through paper goods such as personal hygienic tissue papers and paper packaging. The paper and pulp industry is growing consistently over the years and would continue to generate notable demand for cationic reagents in the near future.

Shifting Towards Sustainable Variants

CHPTAC is considered an eco-friendly and is less hazardous as compared to other alternative agents such as sodium hydroxide. Demand for bio-based cationic reagents such as CHPTAC is increasing at a significant rate in developing as well as developed countries owing to stringent regulations on industries. Attributing to this factor, significant amount of capital is invested in R&D for the development of new application areas of CHPTAC and EPTAC.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

