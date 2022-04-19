Clariti Offers all the Essential Tools for a Hybrid Digital Workplace

Clariti’s “Workspaces” organize all work naturally by topic.

Fort Lee, NJ, USA, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — CCE Technologies, Inc., a technology startup based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, announced recent updates to introduce Workspaces that allow users to Connect, Interact, Plan and Store all work with their team and stay organized by topic.

In its most recent update, Clariti introduced an easy and effective way for everyone in a hybrid workplace to interact with their team using faster, synchronous communication technologies, like chat messaging and internet calls, while not having to give up on the more traditional asynchronous ways to connect with the outside world using emails. Users of Clariti can also plan their workday with calendar events and store work documents securely on the cloud using Clariti’s built-in storage or third-party integrations. As part of the recent upgrade, Clariti introduced Workspaces, as a natural way for users to organize all their work, no matter the tools they use.

“The last couple of years have irrevocably changed the work environment. Hybrid workplace is a reality that everyone, especially, small businesses have had to adopt to stay competitive to attract and retain talent. Employees demand flexibility at work – be it at home or a few days at the office. Under such circumstances, finding the right toolset to maximize employee productivity is critical. That’s where we come in. With Clariti, we are not asking people to change the way they work. They can continue to send and receive emails in Clariti, share files, invite team members to chat or call, set to-dos and calendar events. Clariti organizes your emails, calls, events and chats by topic and into Workspaces. Everything on a particular topic is at your fingertips whenever you need it. There is no learning curve at all. With the introduction of Workspaces, people don’t waste time locating data in information silos and can be significantly more productive without any additional effort,” said Vinay Wagle, V.P. Sales & Marketing at CCE Technologies, Inc.

Clariti is available to all users for free. Users can upgrade to cost-effective paid plans to access premium features, including:

* Unlimited team size

* Multiple email accounts

* Unlimited cloud storage

* Unlimited calling time

* Unlimited communication history

* AI-based data organization

* Third-party integrations

For complete pricing and upgrade options, visit clariti.app/pricing/.

“We recognize that teams today need to interact with others who may be using other SaaS tools like Google Chat, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Dropbox among others. Clariti’s integrations addresses this,” added Vinay.

Clariti is packed with features to drive effective communications seamlessly with people within the company and outside. Some of the key features of Clariti includes:

* Full-featured email client

* One-on-one & group chats with people in your team

* Chat with people outside your team using OrbitChat

* Direct & Conference calling and screen-sharing

* Calendar for To-dos/Events

* Built-in document storage

* Cloud storage integration

* Chat directly from an email – no need to forward emails

* Create to-do from email or chat to preserve context

* Easy organizing using Discussions and TopicFolders

Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.

Clariti has received rave reviews from industry analysts and been featured in several leading publications including HostingAdvice, Futurism, Entrepreneur, Computer World, VentureBeat and PCWorld among others.

About CCE Technologies:

CCE Technologies, Inc. (CCET) is a technology startup based in Fort Lee, NJ with a development partner in Chennai, India. With its first workplace productivity app, Clariti (www.clariti.app), CCET aims to increase productivity, restore order, and add speed to your work.

Connect with CCET on:

