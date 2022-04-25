Lucintel Forecasts EMI Shielding Market to grow at a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the EMI shielding market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in communication network to develop the 5G technology, increasing demand for consumer electronics, growth in the automotive industry, and stringent environmental and EMC regulations across industries.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in EMI shielding market by material type (EMI shielding tapes & laminates, conductive coatings & paints, metal shielding, conductive polymers and EMI/EMC filters), method (radiation and conduction), end use industry (consumer electronics, telecom & IT automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Conductive coatings & paints market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material, the EMI shielding market is segmented into EMI shielding tapes & laminates, conductive coatings & paints, metal shielding, conductive polymers and EMI/EMC filters. Lucintel forecasts that the conductive coatings & paints market is expected to remain the largest segment due to provide EMI shielding for non-metal surfaces.

“Within the EMI shielding market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the proliferation of consumer electronics products and to comply with EMI shielding guidelines.

“Asia pacific will dominate the EMI shielding market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing automotive production, growing demand for tablets and smartphones, and growth in demand for consumer electronics.

Major players of EMI shielding market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Laird Performance Materials, Parker-Hannifin, PPG Industries, and HENKEL are among the major EMI shielding providers.

