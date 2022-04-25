Lucintel Forecasts Industrial Agitator Market to grow at a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the industrial agitator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for high-performance mixing devices and growing manufacturing sector and process industries.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in industrial agitator market by product type (top entry, side entry, bottom entry, portable, and static), component (heads, sealing systems, impellers, anchor, turbines, propellers, paddle, and others), form (solid-solid, solid-liquid, liquid-liquid, and liquid-gas mixture), end use industry (chemical, water & wastewater treatment, oil, gas & petrochemical, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Top entry agitators market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the industrial agitator market is segmented into top entry, side entry, bottom entry, portable, and static. Lucintel forecasts that the top entry agitators market is expected to remain the largest segment due to high requirements for suspension, reaction, mixing, and dispersion of raw materials, as there is growing demand for implementation of these devices.

“Within the industrial agitator market, the chemical segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the chemical segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high requirements for suspension, reaction, mixing, and dispersion of raw materials, as there is growing demand for implementation of these devices.

“Asia pacific will dominate the industrial agitator market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to water scarcity, rise in pollution levels, and changes in the regulatory landscape.

Major players of industrial agitator market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Zhejiang Great Wall Mixers, Mixer Direct, Ekato Holdings, Sulzer Ltd., Tacmina Corporation, Xylem, Inc., Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd., Silverson Machines Ltd., Satake, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, and Statiflo International Ltd. are among the major industrial agitator providers.

