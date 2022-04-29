The Metallic Glass Market to sync with green growth between 2020–2030

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Metallic Glass Market

Amorphous Transformers (AMTDs) hold a prominent share in terms of consumption of metallic glass. Increasing cognizance of the benefits of AMTDs such as decreased energy loss is anticipated to bolster the metallic glass market over the coming years. Moreover, increasing consumer spending on electrical & electronic goods in developing countries is further expected to push the demand for metallic glass over the forecast period. The global metallic glass market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2020–2030.

Key Takeaways from Metallic Glass Market Study

The metal-metal type of metallic is expected to hold a prominent share of the market, and is projected to witness high growth owing to its beneficial mechanical and electrical properties.

Substantial growth of the electrical & electronics industry is a major factor driving the growth of the metallic glass market.

North America accounts for a nearly one-third share in the global metallic glass market, owing to the high adoption of metallic glass and presence of major suppliers in the region. The market in East Asia is expected to grow at the highest rate amongst all regions, owing to growth of the electrical & electronics industry and high adoption of metallic glass in the region.

With increasing need for energy conservation, the global metallic glass market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period.

Adoption of metallic glass is very low in the MEA region. However, increasing cognizance for the use of metallic glass in the region is expected to increase its demand.

Market Landscape Continues to Remain Moderately Fragmented

The global metallic glass market is fairly consolidated at global and regional levels. Tier-1 manufacturers account for more than one-fourth of the market share. Some of the leading players included in the report are Hitachi (Metglas), Shanghai Antai Zighao Amorphous Metals, Materion Corporation, Usha Amorphous Metal, Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd., Qingdao Yunlu Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Heraeus Group, Epson Atmix Corp, RS Alloys, Eutectix, and others. Manufacturers are focusing on acquisition and expansion activities considering the high growth potential of the metallic glass market.

Metallic Glass Market: Conclusion

Demand for metallic glass is projected to grow with regards to increasing demand for AMTDs and other electrical & electronic products. The market is occupied by less number of manufacturers. Regions such as North America, Europe, and East Asia hold major shares of the global market. Further, increasing demand from military, aerospace, and sport & leisure industries is expected to push the demand for metallic glass in the future.

