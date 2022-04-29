Global Medical Packaging Market To Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects For Manufacturers: FactMR

Rockville, United States , 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a recent study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, on medical packaging, the global market is set to be valued at US$ 81.5 Bn in 2021 and rise at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% over the assessment period of 2021-2031. Fact.MR estimates that medical packaging is set to witness high-end growth on the back of rising inclination of pharmaceutical companies towards cost-effective and sustainable packaging solutions. The market of medical packaging is firmly dominated by tech giants such as 3M Company, Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, UDG Healthcare plc, and a few others. Product offerings of players mentioned are spread across a wide spectrum, and are designed in unique manner serving various applications.

R&D has remained a consistent pillar pushing market growth for medical packaging. Players with abundant resources and capital investments have been continuously investing on developing sustainable packaging solutions to resolve environmental issues. They have also been working alongside pharmaceutical companies to offer cost-effective packaging solutions. Most market players have been focussing on the expansion of their manufacturing capabilities in order to meet product demand. Announcements in respect with expansion of global sales footprints have also been observed, allowing the market to grow far beyond expected.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The medical packaging market is anticipated to add 2.1X value by 2031.

Amcor, a top giant in the industry, launched its latest innovation called the New AmSky blister system.

Plastics/polymers capture a major chunk of the market and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 44 Bn by 2031.

Among the applications, the bottles segment has been the fastest-growing one globally.

Key Segments in Medical Packaging Industry Survey

By Material Plastics/Polymers Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride Polypropylene Polyethyene Terephthalate Others Glass Metal Others

By Application Bottles Trays Syringes/Ampoules/Vials Blister Packs Bags & Pouches Others



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Medical Packaging Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Medical Packaging Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Canned Cocktails Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Canned Cocktails Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Medical Packaging Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Medical Packaging MarketIt carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Medical Packaging MarketIt carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Medical Packaging Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Medical Packaging Marketdemand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Medical Packaging Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Medical Packaging Marketdemand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Medical Packaging Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Medical Packaging Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Medical Packaging Market growth

