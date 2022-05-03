The Autoimmune Diseases Treatment Market To Thrive On MR (Mixed Reality)

New York, United States, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Autoimmune diseases are diseases that occur due to damage caused to healthy body tissue by the individual’s own immune system. Immune system disorder either causes over activity or low activity of the immune system. Most autoimmune diseases are chronic and have no permanent cure.

Agents such as bacteria, viruses, toxins, and blood and tissue from outside the body, produce antigens which can lead to autoimmune diseases. Antibodies produced by the immune system protect the body from the harmful effects of these antigens, which can affect multiple body parts or tissues.

The major companies operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Active Biotech, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Lupin Limited, 4SC AG, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AutoImmune Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Johnson & Johnson Ltd.

Autoimmune diseases result in abnormal growth of the organ, destruction of body tissues, and changes in the functions of the organ. The areas commonly affected by autoimmune diseases are blood vessels, connective tissues, joints, muscles, and red blood cells (RBCs). Addison’s disease, celiac disease, dermatomyositis, rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid disorders, type 1 diabetes, and multiple sclerosis are some common autoimmune diseases. A person may suffer from multiple autoimmune diseases at the same time. Prevalence of autoimmune disease in women is more compare to men.

Symptoms associated with autoimmune diseases include inflammation, fatigue, fever, joint pain, and rashes. Inflammation can further lead to redness, heat, pain, and swelling of the affected body part. Diagnostic tests for autoimmune diseases include autoantibody tests, antinuclear antibody tests, urinalysis, comprehensive metabolic panel, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR). Treatment for autoimmune diseases depends on types of disease. Treatment for autoimmune diseases includes blood transfusion, supplements, drugs, and physical therapy.

Some of the drugs to treat autoimmune diseases include NSAID, DMARD, biologic DMARD, and 5-ASA. Therapies such as bridge therapy, topical therapy, phototherapy, and recombinant technology are also used for the treatment of these diseases. In addition, certain changes in lifestyle such as healthy diet and physical exercise along with treatment for autoimmune diseases, helps in controlling the autoimmune diseases.

Currently, North America dominates the global autoimmune diseases treatment market, followed by Europe. This is due to increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and rising investments in R&D of new drugs in these regions. Asia is expected to be the fastest growing market in the next five years. This is due to the rising aging population and improving healthcare infrastructure in this region. Moreover, rising awareness about better healthcare facilities is also driving the growth of the autoimmune diseases treatment market in the region.

Rising awareness about healthcare and increasing investments in R&D in pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global autoimmune diseases treatment market. In addition, rising government initiatives for controlling autoimmune diseases is also fuelling the growth of the autoimmune diseases market. However, the lack of standard treatment for autoimmune diseases and low medical insurance coverage for these diseases are restraining the growth of this market.

Wider availability of biosimilar drugs and affordable treatment could open up opportunities for new players in the global autoimmune diseases treatment market. Moreover, safety and quality of autoimmune diseases controlling therapy could lead a challenge for the growth of the global autoimmune diseases treatment market.

