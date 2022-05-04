Enterprise Performance Management Software Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 3,600 Mn in the year 2025

New York, United States, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Enterprise Performance Management Software Market 2022

The report published on Enterprise Performance Management Software Market is a comprehensive analysis that includes the key parameters and indicators critical in understanding the market. The data from the years 2022 to 2025 has been used to present the market status and size. The study also covers the overall market valuation along with the CAGR for the forecast period. The introductory chapter presents an overview of Enterprise Performance Management Software Market along with the product definition and market scope. The report also analyzes consumer trends regarding the products along with the industry development trends.

The global EPM software market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 3,600 Mn in the year 2025 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

The Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software market is soaring due to an increasing demand for upgrading the strategy of organizations. The involvement of cloud based EPM software builds on the benefits of the traditional EPM software, making it faster and easier to implement, increase the speed of innovation across the organizations, reduce the operating costs of entities using the EPM software and supporting increased collaboration and teamwork in the entire organization. EPM software also helps in automating tasks that are manual in nature and increase the implementation speed of key finance processes. The EPM software is designed to help in the implementation of the strategic plans and goals that enterprises have set for themselves and help in the attainment of such goals as per the broader vision and mission of the enterprises.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – International Business Machines Corp., Adaptive Insights Inc., Oracle Corp., Workiva Inc., SAP SE, Host Analytics Inc., Anaplan Inc., Infor Inc. and Wolters Kluwer NV. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Enterprise Performance Management Software.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global EPM Software Market

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the services product type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 800 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The services product type segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to gain market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the IT & Telecommunication end user segment will reach a value of about US$ 550 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The IT & Telecommunication end user segment is forecasted to account for nearly one-fifth of the total revenue share of the end user segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the cloud segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 970 Mn in 2022. The cloud segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the cloud segment.

Persistence Market Research forecasts the U.S. EPM software market to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 5% from 2017 to 2022.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Enterprise Performance Management Software Market Manufacturers

Enterprise Performance Management Software Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Enterprise Performance Management Software Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.

