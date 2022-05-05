Shatner, ’Smallville,’ ’Sons of Anarchy’ Q&As Among Top Programming at FAN EXPO St. Louis, May 13-15

ST. LOUIS, USA, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — From celebrity Q&As to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, FAN EXPO St. Louis presents its collection of nearly 150 programing panels and meetups during the event, Friday through Sunday, May 13-15 at America’s Center. There’s truly something for every fan and every taste every hour of the show into the evening throughout all three days of the convention, right until Sunday’s 5 p.m. finish.

FAN EXPO St. Louis celebrity guests like William Shatner (“Star Trek”), Guardians of the Galaxy’s Michael Rooker, the “Smallville” trio of Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum and Kristin Kreuk, “The Mandalorian” and Rocky standout Carl Weathers, “Clerks” cast members Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson and Trevor Fehrman, “Sons of Anarchy” trio of Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi and Ryan Hurst and others will conduct interactive sessions with fans, headlining the thorough slate.

On the comics front, fans will see dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators, plus “Sketch Duels” featuring a slew of talented artists.

Fans can review the entire event schedule at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpostlouis/schedule/. Most panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the highlights include:

Friday:

• 4 p.m. Anime Screening “Otoboku Maidens are Falling for Me” (eps. 1-2), Theater 6

• 5 p.m. All About Editing and Proofreading: Basics you Need to Know, Theater 3

• 5 p.m., Let’s Talk Todoroki! Q&A with MHA’s David Matranga, Theater 6

• 5 p.m., Nolan North – Going to Space, Space in Portal, Secondary Theater

• 5 p.m., The Batman and Psychology: The Darkest Knight, hosted by Dr. Travis Langley, Theater 4

• 6 p.m, Carl Weathers – Taking Care of the Kid, Secondary Theater

• 7 p.m., Ghostbusters Trivia, HQ Stage

• 7 p.m., LGBTQIA+ Representation in Anime, Theater 6

• 8 p.m, Smallville Nights Special Event with Michael Rosenbaum, Tom Welling and Laura Richter, Theater 3 (*requires additional ticket)

• 9 p.m., Official Cosplay Kick Off Party, Start Bar, 1000 Spruce St., FREE with any FAN EXPO badge

Saturday:

• 11 a.m., Marvel vs. D.C.: Battle of the Cinematic Universes, Theater 3

• Noon, Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Prince Zuko – Dante Basco Q&A, Secondary Theater

• Noon, Happy Happy Joy Joy with Billy West

• 1 p.m., Droid Building – 3D Printing vs Traditional Building, Creator Stage

• 1 p.m., Stars of Smallville, Michael Rosenbaum, Tom Welling and Kristin Kreuk, 1 p.m, Ferrera Theater

• 2 p.m., Class Reunion! The Voices of My Hero Academia’s Students, Justin Briner, Luci Christian, David Matranga and Monica Rial. Ferrera Theater

• 2 p.m, Ghosts of St. Louis: A Haunted City, Theater 4

• 3 p.m., 90s Disney Character Draft: Beyond the Mouse Podcast, Creator Stage

• 3 p.m., Ron Perlman Talks Anarchy: We are a Motorcycle Club, Ferrera Theater

• 4 p.m., Doctor Who: The Missing Episodes, Theater 4

• 4 p.m., Selling the Story: 21st Century Book Promotion and Marketing, Theater 3

• 4 p.m., Step Away from the Fryer – and Watch the Cast of Clerks, with Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman and Brian O’Halloran, Ferrera Theater

• 4 p.m, Theo Rossi – The ‘Juice’ in Sons of Anarchy, Secondary Theater

• 5 p.m., A Morphin Fandom, Theater 3

• 5 p.m., Sketch Duel: Ariel Diaz vs Cam Adams, Theater 5

• 6 p.m., FAN EXPO St. Louis Cosplay Contest, Ferrera Theater

• 7:30 p.m., The Jay and Silent Bob Show featuring Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, Secondary Theater (*additional ticket required)

• 9 p.m., Official FAN EXPO DJs & Drag Party at the Crack Fox Bar, free admission with any FAN EXPO St.Louis badge

• 9 p.m., FAN EXPO Gaming Party at Start Bar, 1000 Spruce St., free admission with any FAN EXPO St. Louis badge

Sunday:

• 11 a.m., Conversation with Supernatural’s Mark Sheppard, Ferrera Theater

• 11 a.m., Millennial Memories of Anime and Cartoons presented by Anime Let’s Talk Anime, Theater 6

• Noon, Nerd Life: Better Living with Comics, Theater 4

• Noon, William Shatner, Where No One has Gone before, Ferrera Theater

• 1 p.m., Cosplay Painting and Weathering Master Class (*Special Ticketed Event) Theater 4

• 1 p.m., Michael Rooker – Pretty as an Angel, Ferrera Theater

• 2 p.m., “Q” and A with Omnipotent John de Lancie, Ferrera Theater

• 2 p.m., You’re Uravity! Q&A with MHA’s Luci Christian, Theater 6

• 2:30 p.m., Spray Paint Artist Derek Whitaker Demo, HQ Stage

• 3 p.m, Oh Yeah Mario Time with Charles Martinet, 3 p.m.

• 4 p.m., Wibbly Wobbly Timey Wimey: The Confusing and Often Infuriating Canon of ‘Doctor Who,’ Theater 4

FAN EXPO St. Louis will follow official government and local authority guidance as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. For more information on the health and safety measures in place, please visit fanexpostllouis.com.

