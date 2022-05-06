Aircraft Fuel Tank Market – Global Outlook

New York, United States, 2020-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Aircraft Fuel Tank Market: Introduction

An aircraft fuel tank is a safe container for storage of fuel/flammable fluids. The term aircraft fuel tank is typically applied to part of an aircraft engine system in which the fuel is stored and propelled or released into an engine. Aircraft Fuel tanks range in size and complexity from the small plastic tank of a butane lighter to the multi-chambered.

Aircraft Fuel Tank Market: Dynamics

The growth in demand for Aircraft Fuel Tank Market is mainly due to rising production of aircraft across the globe. The rising demand for aircraft is owing to the day by day increase in passenger traffic across the globe. Also, according to IATA (International Air Transport Association), approximately 700 routes are established for better connectivity across the globe.

This growth in global passenger traffic will also contribute to the growth of the airlines and aircraft industry which will lead to the growth of Aircraft Fuel Tank Market over the forecast period. Also, the R&D which is carried out on aircraft fuel tank material to optimize its strength as well as decrease the weight of the aircraft increasing its efficiency in recent years.

Also, the growing focus of aircraft manufacturers on aircraft weight reduction without compromising with its strength and quality of work, expected to increase the demand for the high strength lighter weight materials aircraft fuel tank. Apart from this, the aircraft fuel tank is an integral part of all aircraft, and hence, the development of the aerospace sector will also add up to the growth of the global aircraft fuel tank market.

However, the factors such as strict standards and guidelines from regulating authorities and high cost of manufacturing setup are expected to restrain the growth of the Aircraft Fuel Tank Market over the forecast period. However, the ongoing trend to use updated and enhanced technology equipment for better results will contribute towards the growth of the demand for Aircraft Fuel Tank Market during the forecast period.

Aircraft Fuel Tank Market: Segmentation

Based On The Installed Position Internal Aircraft Fuel Tank Integral tanks Rigid removable tanks Bladder tanks Tip tanks

External Aircraft Fuel Tank Conformal fuel tank Drop tank

Based on the Aviation Type Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Private Jet Based on the capacity <30 L Aircraft Fuel Tank

30 L to 50 L Aircraft Fuel Tank

51 L to 70 L Aircraft Fuel Tank

More than 70 L Aircraft Fuel Tank Based on the Material Aluminum Aircraft Fuel Tank

HDPE Aircraft Fuel Tank

Steel Aircraft Fuel Tank Based on the aircraft type Narrow Body aircraft

Wide Body aircraft

Regional Jet

Turboprop

Rotary-wing Aircraft Civil Helicopters Military Helicopters

Military Transport Aircraft

Fighter Jets

Aircraft Fuel Tank Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Aircraft Fuel Tank market is segmented into eight regions including the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and the East Asia Pacific, South Asia and Oceania.

During the forecast period, North America and Europe are expected to hold a major share in the global Aircraft Fuel Tank market and is expected to behold it even in the forecast period owing to the high demand from established OEM aircraft manufacturers in this region.

The Asia Pacific Is expected to exhibit high growth in the aviation market owing to a robust increase in passenger traffic. Also, a significant increase in per capita income of the general population in the economies the Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Vietnam coupled with, changing the preference of general population towards air travel is anticipated to contribute to the growth of regional demand of aircraft fuel tank market. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the Aircraft Fuel Tank market.

Aircraft Fuel Tank Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Aircraft Fuel Tank Market are:

Zodiac Aerospace

Meggitt PLC

Aero Tec Laboratories, Inc.

TI Automotive Inc.

Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

ContiTech AG

The Plastic Omnium Group

YAPP Automotive Parts Co. Ltd

Magam Safety Ltd.

Musthane

