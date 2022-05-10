Tarps Now Releases Guide for Use of Tarps on Boating Applications

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of a new informational boating tarp guide designed to help consumers select the correct Marine grade tarp materials needed for use in Marine environments. Information focuses on the following boat tarp material segments:

Poly Tarps – Poly Tarps (also known as Plastic Tarps) are made with polyethylene compounds (PE) provide protection against rain, wind, sun, dirt, and bird droppings as well as resisting mildew, UV rays, tears and abrasion. Poly Tarps provides a wide range of features such as size, color (including clear), thickness, and options on some products such as reinforced and fire retardant. These can also be equipped with grommets (eyelets) spaced equally around the perimeter for easy and secure tying down of the covers.

Vinyl Tarps – Vinyl Tarps are available in products for light, medium, heavy, super heavy duty and are 100 percent waterproof together with protection from tears, abrasion, UV ray, liquids, grease, oil, acid, and mildew. Vinyl Tarps are offered in Clear Vinyl, fire retardant, coated, Neoprene and Hypalon materials with a wide spectrum of convenient sizes, thicknesses, material weights, and colors along with custom sizing options.

Waterproof Canvas Tarps – Waterproof Canvas Tarps are ideally suited for marine applications focused on covering boating gear, boat covers, boat awnings or custom boat Bimini coverings. These are crafted from a silicone coated polyester thread that provides a waterproof product that are “breathable”, allowing airflow and anti-condensation, as well as added protection from against ultraviolet radiation, mildew, rips and tears. Waterproof canvas is typically two to three times stronger than traditional canvas fabric, and also come in a number of popular colors, common sizes, many fitted with sturdy grommets for easy and secure tie down. Custom size and other options are also available too.

Marine Grade Canvas Tarps – Marine Grade Canvas Tarps are made with waterproof acrylic material paired with a range of vibrant colored fabric that help deflect harsh UV rays emitted from the sun. The Marine Canvas Tarps are available in number of common sizes as well special custom size manufacturing.

Camouflage Tarps – For the outdoor boating applications involving hunting, fishing, or photographing where camouflage is a necessity for the mission or you just like the aesthetics, Camouflage Tarps are available in a few Polyethylene and Vinyl sizes, material weights, and color pattern options.

Fabric by the Yard or Roll – For the do-it-yourself types most of the materials mentioned in the section (Poly, Vinyl, Clear Vinyl, Waterproof Canvas) are available by the Yard and Roll to be quickly shipped to your destination. These can be customized for almost any boating application.

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category.

