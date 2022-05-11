Yoga Teacher Training Retreat with Ashtanga Yoga Instructor Caroline Klebl in Algarve, Portugal

Immerse deeply in the Ashtanga Yoga practice in this teacher training intensive developed by Caroline Klebl

West Hollywood, CA, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Announcing the 200/500 hour Yoga Teacher Training retreat with Caroline Klebl from October 2nd to 26th, 2022 in Algarve, Portugal. Immerse deeply in the Ashtanga Yoga practice in this teacher training intensive developed by Caroline Klebl. Her yoga teacher training program meets the 200 & 500 hour international Certification standards of the Yoga Alliance.

Caroline Klebl offers a comprehensive Yoga Teacher Training program to yoga teachers, aspiring teachers and yoga practitioners. This teacher training combines the high standards of practice of the Ashtanga Vinyasa System with the development of teaching skills, which are necessary to introduce students to Yoga practice safely and effectively.

An Ashtanga Yoga Teacher Training Manual is supplied to each participant. To those who attend all scheduled classes, a 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training Certificate is issued, at the end of the course. Returning students and those who have already completed a 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training receive a 200 hour Advanced Training Certificate, towards 500 hour Certification. Additional information about the course is listed on https://www.sourceofyoga.com

Each week throughout the retreat there is one day off. There is time to relax on the beach, receive spa treatments, try delicious restaurants, go hiking, snorkeling, horseback riding and diving as well as go on bike rides, boat rides and tours and try interesting water sports.

This yoga teacher training will take place at a beautiful seaside resort in Algarve, Portugal. Overlooking a sandy beach on the North Atlantic Ocean, Pestana Viking features spacious rooms with balconies, complimentary Wi-Fi, two restaurants, an outdoor saltwater pool, gardens and beach access. The tranquil spa offers an indoor pool, a hammam and a hot tub.

Yoga Teacher Training: Oct 2-26, 2022

Double Occupancy: $4,200 US

Single Occupancy: $4,900 US

Accommodation will be provided in spacious rooms with private bathrooms and balconies.

The price includes:

The 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training Course, daily brunch buffet and en-suite accommodation at Pestana Viking. pestana.com/en/hotel/pestana-viking

Travel to Algarve, Portugal:

The closest international airport is the Faro International Airport. Pestana Viking will arrange for airport transfers.

About Source of Yoga

Caroline Klebl teaches yoga teacher training courses in LosAngeles and in beautiful retreat destinations around the world. Over 500 people have graduated from her Source of Yoga courses, who teach yoga all over the world. She wrote a book on ashtanga yoga and produced an instructional yoga dvd. Her articles have been published in yoga magazines and photographs of her yoga poses have appeared in two yoga calendars and on the cover of the yoga magazine.