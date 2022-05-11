Cristini Athletics Is Ontario’s Premier CrossFit Training Facility

2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Crostini Athletics offers unique facilities that give members an experience unlike any other fitness facility. The facilities have been adapted using various fitness fields, including gymnastics, classical resistance training, and more. With all the latest equipment and guidance from experienced personal trainers and nutrition experts, individuals can get the best results from their fitness routine.

Anyone interested in learning about the memberships offered at this CrossFit training facility can find out more by visiting the Cristini Athletics website or by calling 1-905-264-8813.

About Cristini Athletics: Cristini Athletics is a full-service CrossFit training facility with two locations in Vaughan and Markham, Ontario. As a premier fitness training facility, they offer all the training equipment individuals need to achieve their optimal fitness level. In addition to the fitness equipment, members get access to two therapy rooms. Nutrition counseling is also available.

