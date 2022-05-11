Worldwide Demand For Alkylate Is Expected To Exhibit Modest Growth Ascending At Around 2.5% CAGR Through 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Alkylates Market Growth to Spur on the Back of Extensive Applications Across the Global Aviation Industry During 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global alkylate market, the market is expected to exhibit modest growth, ascending at around 2.5% CAGR through 2031. Expected valuation by the end of the forecast period is approximately US$ 100 Bn, with projections for 2021 indicating a market value worth US$ 78.1 Bn. Demand from the aviation and automobile sectors coupled with advancements in manufacturing infrastructure is expected to drive growth further over the coming years.

Prominent Key players of the Alkylates market survey report:

  • Reliance Industries Limited
  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  • ExxonMobil Corporation
  • PJSC Lukoil Oil Company
  • Valero Energy Corporation
  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
  • Chevron Corporation
  • Honeywell International Plc.
  • Janex S.A
  • Neste Oyj
  • Soltex Inc.
  • Hengyi Industries Sdn Bhd

Key Segments Covered

  • Production Process

    • Sulfuric Acid Alkylation Process
    • Hydrofluoric Acid Alkylation Process
    • Others

  • End Use

    • Alkylate for Aviation
    • Alkylate for Automobiles
    • Alkylate for Agriculture
    • Alkylate for Electronics
    • Others

  • Application

    • Solvents
    • Surfactants & Synthetic Sulfonates
    • Specialty Lubricants
    • Functional Fluids
    • Additives
    • Others

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

